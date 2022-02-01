Galaxy Fight Club Raises $7M to Build the First Cross-IP PvP game for the NFT Metaverse

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Fight Club , a Polygon-based cross-IP MOBA game, has successfully closed $7 million in a seed and private sale led by Animoca Brands, Sequoia Capital and Skyvision Capital. Galaxy Fight Club's vision is to build a truly open ecosystem with interoperability of digital items where the players, instead of the company, own their IP. On this cross-IP game platform, players will be able to login and battle with the NFTs that they own such as a Bored Ape or a Cryptoadz, enabling different IPs from different collections to interact with each other in a meaningful way.

Additional backers and partners in the round include The Chernin Group, YGG SEA, Spartan Capital, Sfermion, PKO Investments, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Huobi Innovation Labs, Kucoin Labs, Rarestone Capital, Formless Capital, Gerstenbrot Capital, Perion, Double Peak Group, Polkastarter, MEXC, MoonEdge, Edimus Capital, Bondly, Astronaut Capital, Panony, 18 Ventures, Zokyo as well as many other notable angel investors including Kevin Lin of Twitch, Kun Gao of Crunchyroll and Matt Finick of ROBLOX and Marvel Studios.

Galaxy Fight Club's Founder Ado says, "In Ready Player One there are different planets known for different experiences and players hop between each planet with their avatars. At the moment most P2E games are still turn-based and not that enjoyable, Galaxy Fight Club is designed to be fun-to-play first, play-to-earn second. in the future we see Galaxy Fight Club as that go-to planet for PvP experiences known for fighting, combat and excitement."

Galaxy Fight Club is already expanding their team rapidly, onboarding industry veterans from the traditional gaming industry as well as blockchain experts.

"There are two major trends coming to crypto gaming— shepherding in the utility of PFP NFTs and making play-to-earn games more fun– Galaxy Fight Club is pioneering both," says Jarrod Dicker, Partner at TCG. "Building off of the composability nature of major NFT projects, Galaxy Fight Club is creating a new value for these communities by presenting a fun way to leverage their favorite projects."

"We see a huge potential of protocols integrating increased utility of their NFT's rather than being solely a social status symbol.The team have a wealth of experience in understanding products to design an easy, fun and interactive game combined with strong blockchain talent to integrate the P2E experience," said Patrick Wu, Partner at Skyvision Capital.

Galaxy Fight Club has allocated 40% of their total token supply to their community through their Genesis Galaxy Fighter NFTs, a significant portion even for P2E games.

Galaxy Fight Club is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC+ Mobile) PvP fighting game where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics.

