Synagro Welcomes Floyd Backes as New Chief Operating Officer

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc., the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, today announced Floyd Backes as the company's chief operating officer.

Backes has served in operations leadership and continuous improvement roles of increasing responsibility in public, private and private-equity-owned firms for the last 25 years. Prior to Synagro, he was the vice president of Operations at Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., where he was responsible for design, build, installation and commissioning of custom, highly engineered robotics and automated production lines. Prior to Schneider, he was vice president of Global Operations for the $600M PPC Broadband, Inc. division of Belden Incorporated, responsible for leading more than 1,200 engineering, logistics, procurement, production and quality colleagues at 12 global sites in 10 countries. Backes has also served as director of operations for Davis-Standard, LLC's converting equipment business and as a global Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt for GE's aviation, oil and gas, energy and sensing businesses.

Backes started his career as an active-duty Metals Technology specialist in the United States Air Force, where he served four years as an aircraft-certified welder and machinist. Floyd has a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in Business Administration from State University of New York, Oswego.

"Floyd is the ideal person for the job given his extraordinary depth of leadership experience and his successful track record of successfully transforming good organizations into great ones," said Bob Preston, Synagro's chief executive officer and chairman of Synagro's Board of Directors. "As a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, he is perfectly poised to implement important changes to our Operations organization which will ensure our outstanding growth and operational excellence trajectory continues."

"I was attracted by the opportunity to join a company committed to making the environment a cleaner, greener world," said Backes. "I look forward to working with the Synagro team to continue to Synagro's growth as a unique and distinctive company and industry leader."

About Synagro

Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 1,000 municipal, industrial water and wastewater facilities, and agricultural partners in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit http://www.synagro.com to learn more.

