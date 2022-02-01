Laser Printer Checks Releases "A Privacy Guide to Using Checks Securely"

MONROE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Printer Checks has released their latest resource: "A Privacy Guide to Using Checks Securely." This resource explains how to use checks securely by covering the advantages of paper checks, tips for safely sending and receiving checks through the postal system, and how to use properly use electronic checks.

Personal identifiable information (PII) is information that thieves can use to start fraudulent activities against a person and negatively impact their finances, and since PII can be found on checks, consumers must take measures to protect their information when using checks. Mailing checks directly from the post office and requesting signature confirmation from the recipient are two of the simplest ways to safely use checks.

"Use a security envelope that will have features in place to block being able to see what is inside, or simply place the check between two other pieces of paper to block the view," according to Laser Printer Checks. Checking a bank account online is also recommended so consumers can see when a check has been deposited by the recipient.

