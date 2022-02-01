MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. MFA plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.
The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page. To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.
MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.
