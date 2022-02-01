BESTEX RESEARCH EXPANDS GLOBAL FUTURES OFFERING WITH ACCESS TO EUREX, EURONEXT, SGX AND ASX, AS WELL AS CRYPTO PRODUCTS ON CME

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and FX trading, today announced the continued expansion of its futures offering to include access to four additional exchanges in Europe and APAC. These include European exchanges Eurex and Euronext, as well as the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the APAC region. In addition, it has added access to crypto futures products traded on CME. The firm also plans to deliver access to additional markets later this year to meet growing client demand.
"Our integrated solution designed specifically for futures trading combines high-performance execution algorithms with a cloud-based Algo Management System (AMS) that allows clients to customize their algorithms with just a few clicks, backtest their orders' performance against an exchange simulator, create A/B tests, run transaction cost analysis and get real-time access to the underlying algo behavior," said Hector Robles, Managing Director of Business Development. "We continue to see strong demand for our solution and for access to a broader universe of exchanges globally."
BestEx Research's futures execution algorithms, introduced in early 2021, lower transaction costs through a proprietary limit order placement model that optimizes for highly varied volatility, volume, spread and depth-of-book profiles across futures outright and spread contracts, time of day, and order matching rules on various exchanges. BestEx Research's algorithms have been backtested against historical tick data in its simulation platform to ensure they perform as expected under varying market conditions and for varying order characteristics. Its broker-neutral business model allows clients to use the firm's high-performance algorithms directly through its subsidiary Introducing Broker, BestEx Research Securities, or through BestEx Research's partner FCMs and brokers. The platform is accessible via a FIX API and from major third-party Execution Management Systems (EMSs).
To learn more about BestEx Research's high-performance futures algorithms and their current coverage, visit bestexresearch.com/futures.
About BestEx Research
BestEx Research Group, LLC was founded in 2017 by a team of industry experts in systematic trading. BestEx Research is creating a new category of innovative, broker-neutral solutions that combine sophisticated execution algorithms with a user-friendly dashboard and transaction cost analysis for multiple asset classes. The cloud-based platform is the first independent algorithmic trading solution for equities, futures, and foreign exchange in all markets. BestEx Research algorithms are reducing trading costs for buy-side managers and providing sell-side firms a seamless trading solution for their clients. For more information on BestEx Research's mission and products, or to request a product demo, please visit www.bestexresearch.com. Please follow BestEx Research on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Josh Passman, Lansons
joshp@lansons.com
914 391 1199
SOURCE BestEx Research
