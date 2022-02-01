Touchplan and The Boldt Company Complete Enterprise Agreement

BOSTON and APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchplan , an award-winning collaborative construction planning software technology platform that helps make construction project outcomes more predictable and profitable, and The Boldt Company today announced that they have entered into a definitive enterprise-wide agreement.

The deal provides the Wisconsin-based construction firm and their selected subcontractor partners unlimited use of Touchplan's intuitive daily planning software on all of its construction projects. Along with collaboration capabilities that link the master schedule to the daily plan anywhere and anytime, Touchplan intends to provide unique jobsite data and analytics across all Boldt projects via its planning software platform and through the development of its API capabilities to increase overall project efficiency for one of the largest, employee-owned, professional construction services firms in the United States.

Started in 1889 by Martin Boldt, Boldt has grown to over 2,000 employees with 17 offices across the country. The company focuses on nine core markets including healthcare, power & energy, industrial, automotive, education, commercial, science & technology, religious, and the public sector.

With annual revenues exceeding $1 billion, the firm is ranked as the 115th largest construction company in the United States by Engineering News-Record.

"At Boldt, we are committed to enhancing best practices to drive continuous improvement," said Nick Loughrin, Group Manager for Project Delivery Services at Boldt. "To be successful we needed a digital tool to keep our construction teams on time and under budget. Touchplan provides first-class software at a tremendous value."

Touchplan's innovative daily project planning and analytics platform is trusted by more than 46,000 design and construction professionals around the world. To date, more than 3,300 project teams have used Touchplan successfully to optimize delivery of more than $55.4 billion in construction.

"Touchplan enables clients to improve project ROI by identifying and reducing the root cause of uncertainty on construction projects," said Jimmy Suppelsa, Chief Revenue Officer at Touchplan. "We are thrilled to be working with Boldt as they continue to enhance their construction operations by utilizing construction planning software to improve their overall project success."

About The Boldt Company

The Boldt Company is one of the leading construction management firms in the United States. The firm is a nationally recognized leader in Integrated Lean Project Delivery® within a variety of markets including healthcare, industrial, commercial and energy and power. Boldt is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, and has 17 offices nationwide. Learn more at theboldtcompany.com

About Touchplan

Touchplan is a leading daily construction planning software that makes project outcomes more predictable and profitable. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive jobsite data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and predictable process for everyone involved. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to rapid recovery from project variances and improving both project certainty and profitability. Touchplan is the software division of privately held MOCA Systems, Inc. Learn more about Touchplan at touchplan.io .

