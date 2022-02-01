Hundreds of Future Urologists Celebrate Match Day

BALTIMORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) and the American Urological Association (AUA) announced the results of the 2022 Urology Residency Match ("the Urology Match"), the system through which U.S. medical students, and other applicants from around the world wishing to specialize in urology, learn where they will complete their residency.

2022 was a record-breaking year for the Urology Residency Match. Of the more than 600 students registered in this year's Urology Match – the highest number in nearly a decade – 92.5% submitted preference lists for this highly competitive program, vying for a record-high 365 positions across the country. When the matching algorithm was processed, 66% matched to a vacancy within 143 registered and accredited training programs within the United States, leaving zero vacancies unmatched.

This year's Urology Match was also a paramount year for females applying for and matching with urology programs, as a higher percentage of female participants matched with programs (72%), compared to their male counterparts (63%).

"We are extremely proud of the success of the Urology Residency Match and look forward each year to helping a growing number of medical students begin their journey toward becoming urologists," said SAU President James Andrew Brown, MD. "This year's match saw the highest number of positions offered, and applicants registered, in nearly a decade. The sustained growth of this critically important training program is vital to advancing urology and the many individuals who make up the future of our specialty."

On average, 2022 Urology Match participants submitted 82 applications, with programs receiving an average of 347 applications. Programs granted an average of 43 interviews, with potential residents taking an average of 11 interviews. Matched applicants had an average of 14 programs on their preference lists.

"The AUA is honored to have delivered a strong Match to the many applicants pursuing their dreams of urology," said AUA President Raju Thomas, MD, FACS. "We admire all the Match participants for their hard work, resilience and commitment. While we saw another transformational application and recruitment cycle due to a resurgence of the pandemic, the results of the Match continue to demonstrate strong and consistent outcomes for participants who remain more talented than ever – the future of urology is bright."

Urology Match Day is an annual rite of passage for U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world. Medical students begin the residency application process at the start of their final year in medical school. After applying to various registered programs across the country, select candidates are invited by programs for interviews, which are held in the fall and early winter. Once the interview period is over, both registered parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has performed the Urology Match annually on behalf of the SAU for nearly 40 years.

Follow the excitement on #AUAMatch and #UROMatch

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. View statistics on the 2022 Match and past Match results.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Society of Academic Urologists: Formed in 2016 when the Society of University Urologists and the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors merged, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU), provides academic urologists with a forum to discuss, review and work toward resolving critical issues in all aspects of academic urology. Additionally, SAU maximizes benefits for educational urology programs, streamlines communications with the AUA, RRC, ABU, and other societies, as well as gives academic urology a voice in the AUA Match program.



Contact:

Caitlin Lukacs

410-689-4081

clukacs@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association