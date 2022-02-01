Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. MHH, a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, February 9th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.
The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.
A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13726872. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13726872. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.
About Mastech Digital, Inc.:
Mastech Digital MHH is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN.
For more information, contact:
Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
Mastech Digital, Inc.
+1-888-330-5497
SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.
