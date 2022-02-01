Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market worth $37.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Imagery Analytics and Video Analytics), Collection Medium (Satellites, UAVs, and GIS), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2021 to USD 37.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise of geospatial imagery analytics technologies and the increasing competition.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market"

188 – Tables

51 – Figures

253 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221633264

The spread of COVID-19 has been disrupting the world, businesses, and economies and has impacted the way of living of the masses and approaches adopted by enterprises for their business management. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all the elements of the technology sector. The hardware business is predicted to have the most impact in the IT industry. Due to the slowdown of the hardware supply and the reduced manufacturing capacity, the IT infrastructure growth has slowed down. The software and service businesses are also expected to slow down for a short span of time. However, the adoption of collaborative applications, location-based applications, security solutions, big data, and AI is set to witness an increase in the remaining part of the year. The pandemic has affected the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, but companies are still leveraging geospatial imagery analytics solutions and hardware for facility management, virus tracking, people tracking and management, and smart quarantining. Governments, as well as private companies across verticals, are adopting geospatial imagery analytics solutions to keep citizens indoors as well as track them.

Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market.

SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of Geospatial imagery analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221633264

Healthcare and Life sciences segment to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Geospatial imagery analytics helps in decision-making by providing real-time information that can support decisions and deliver actionable insights for the vertical. It offers insights that can aid in enhancing the efforts put into patient care, enhance services, and improve existing procedures.

APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of Geospatial imagery analytics solutions and services during the forecast period. The increasing volumes of data, advancements in AI and big data technologies, growing concerns about data integrity, and rising demand for useful insights are major factors driving the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market across APAC. Countries such as China, and Japan are focusing on enhancing the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.

Major vendors in the global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), L3Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), ESRI (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Alteryx (US), RMSI (India), Maxar Technologies (US), Ola (India), Planet Labs (US), Orbital Insight (US), UrtheCast (Canada), Geocento (UK), Sparkgeo (Canada), Mapidea (Portugal), ZillionInfo (US), Geospin (Germany), OneView (Israel), Boston Geospatial (US), SafeGraph (US), Hydrosat (US), GeoVerra (Canada), and Slingshot Aerospace (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/geospatial-imagery-analytics.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets