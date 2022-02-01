3Rivers Federal Credit Union Partners With Zest AI To Expand Credit Access For Its Members

FORT WAYNE, Ind., and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, with $1.9 billion in assets and 109,000 members across Indiana and Ohio, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in software for AI-driven lending, to deliver faster and better lending across the credit spectrum.

"Part of our mission is to create a memorable member experience, and that means delivering value quickly to our members," says John Garner, VP of Lending at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union. "Zest is a great partner in making that happen. Its software integrates with our LOS so we can be up and running in weeks, delivering more automated approvals for our members immediately."

Zest software enables financial institutions of any size to switch from legacy credit scoring to AI-based underwriting, which uses 10x more data and better math to approve more loans safely and quickly. 3River's new auto lending and personal loans models will be tailored to its market and trained on years of lending data, giving it a statistical edge over using national scores.

"We're proud to partner with a credit union that goes above and beyond to develop meaningful relationships with its members in order to help them achieve their financial goals," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "AI can be a key tool for 3Rivers to say yes to more members and help their members experience more financial freedom.

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest AI was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog .

About 3Rivers Federal Credit Union

Since 1935, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union has been empowering its community to achieve financial wellness by offering personalized service, tools, and education. The member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative has $1.9 billion in assets, more than 109,000 members, 21 branches, and over 460 employees. 3Rivers offers a wide range of financial solutions, in addition to trustworthy, lifelong guidance and relationships. For more information, visit 3riversfcu.org .

SOURCE Zest AI