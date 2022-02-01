Fishmeal Market- 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Animal Feed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36% of the market growth will originate from APAC for the fishmeal market. China and India are the key markets for fishmeal in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for meat and the adoption of healthy animal feed will facilitate the fishmeal market growth in APAC over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the fishmeal market estimates a market value of USD 1.98 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.11%.

Fishmeal Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the fishmeal market by Application (Animal feed, Agriculture, and Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The fishmeal market share growth by the animal feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the global fishmeal market in the animal feed segment is driven by the extensive use of fishmeals in pig and poultry farms. It is a low-cost source of high protein for animals, which, in turn, helps to produce a high quantity of bacon, eggs, pork, and chicken.

Fishmeal Market: Increasing consumption of meat and poultry to drive growth

The increasing consumption of meat and poultry is expected to be one of the key factors for driving the fishmeal market size growth. The weight, flesh quality, and nutritional value of the meat sourced from livestock, aquaculture species, and poultry can be enhanced by providing them with feeds fortified with proper food supplements and nutrients. Consumers are increasingly demanding meat and poultry products, which can be attributed to their need for protein-rich food sources. Also, the growing population and increase in per capita income will enable consumers to afford meat products. Thus, the growing demand for meat and poultry is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

