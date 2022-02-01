Metropolitan Transportation Commission selects Passport for its new commuter parking lots

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the San Francisco Bay Area, announces its partnership with Passport today. By leveraging Passport's platform, MTC can offer both mobile payments for daily parking and digital permits for monthly parking sessions at its new commuter parking lots.

Passport Parking is the first cashless payment application for parking offered by MTC. The free app provides a contactless payment option for commuters.

"MTC's goal is to build a stronger transportation system that promotes economic vitality and protects our environment," explains Stefanie Hom, project manager. "Passport's solutions provide flexible and convenient payment options for users of our new commuter parking lots that have been constructed to encourage transit use and carpooling. Getting more people to choose alternatives to driving alone will help reduce congestion and improve travel times."

In addition to mobile payment options for daily parkers, MTC is also offering Passport's digital permitting solution for monthly permits. The online parking permit program streamlines the application and payment processes for parkers. With more convenient options available to pay for and manage daily and monthly parking sessions, the Bay Area's commuters can enjoy a hassle-free parking experience and MTC can more effectively manage its parking lot operations.

"We are proud to bring innovative parking solutions to MTC and the San Francisco Bay Area," says Sam Warnecke, Passport sales executive. "With Passport's technology in place, MTC can streamline its operations and continue to meet the demands of the Bay Bridge commuters, now and into the future."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

