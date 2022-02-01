Cartology Selects ADvendio to Help Power Its National Omnichannel Retail Media Ecosystem

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolworths Group is Australia's largest food and everyday needs retailer with over 1,400 stores across Australia and New Zealand. Cartology connects brands to customers across the Woolworths ecosystem with targeted omnichannel solutions across a broad advertising portfolio of products and services, some of which include point of sale, digital in-store, in-store radio, digital online and print.
Cartology engaged ADvendio to improve its inventory and order management processes through automation to enable the flexible management of Cartology's omnichannel ecosystem.
ADvendio's Connect and Finance modules will be implemented by Cartology to automate the management of campaigns, delivery data and associated financial processes.
ADvendio account manager Angus Dowie believes "At what is a very exciting time for retail media, the partnership with ADvendio will provide Cartology with a great platform for the ongoing growth the company is poised for. Our solutions will enable improved processes for Cartology's internal teams and clients."
Cartology's Director of Operations, Chris Rutten commented "With the breadth and growth of Cartology across Australia and New Zealand, and a sophisticated client base, we needed a solution which was capable of matching Cartology's business needs and ambition while enhancing our client experience."
"After an extensive process, it became clear that ADvendio was best positioned to partner with Cartology due to their products, retail capabilities and their unique capacity and scale to manage our use-cases. We look forward to what the next few years will bring our partnership."
ADvendio's CEO Bernd Bube added, "We are thrilled to be growing our customer base in Australia, and to support the growth of companies like Cartology to reach their full potential in the marketplace. We are looking forward to further developing our relationship with Cartology over the coming years."
