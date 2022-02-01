Opera Limited to announce fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 17, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited OPRA, one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its fourth quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th, 2022. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com.
Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.
Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1 877-895-3361
China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382
Hong Kong: +80-090-1494
Norway: +47 80-01-3780
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808-101-1183
International: +1 785-424-1062
Confirmation Code: OPRAQ421
About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).
SOURCE Opera Limited
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
