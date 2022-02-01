CENTURY 21 SYSTEM RAISES $3.2 MILLION FOR EASTERSEALS IN 2021

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2021 the CENTURY 21® System raised more than $3.2 million for Easterseals, one of America's largest nonprofit healthcare organizations that for more than 100 years has worked tirelessly with its partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities for more than 1.5 million persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, the CENTURY 21 network's independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have collaborated to raise a total of $132.2 million. As the brand looks ahead in 2022, the team is excited to continue building on its partnership with Easterseals and find new ways for its global network of professionals to support this important organization's life-changing local services and powerful advocacy for the one in four Americans living with disability today.

"Our 43-year-long commitment to Easterseals illustrates the culture of giving back that is baked into the CENTURY 21 brand and the relentless spirit of our sales professionals to make a difference in the lives of the people and the communities where they live and work," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "We look forward to celebrating our partnership with Easterseals and the many other local community and philanthropic efforts of our system members as we mark our brand anniversary on July 28, with our inaugural systemwide 'Day of Giving.'"

"We are truly thankful to the CENTURY 21 System for their extraordinary commitment to Easterseals," said Mark Hechinger, Interim President and CEO, Easterseals. "For 43 years, CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents across North America have been helping Easterseals lead the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society."

In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, the top two Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company ; Dallas, Texas .

This is the 25th straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals. In fact, CENTURY 21 Town & Country broke last year's record of $1,638,574 by raising $1,750,931 in 2021.

This year, 10 of the Top 21 leading the CENTURY 21® System fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 Foothills in Alberta. The "Top 21" North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2021 are:

CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Michigan CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company , Dallas, Texas CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada CENTURY 21 B .J. Roth Realty Ltd. Brokerage, Barrie, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Dreams Inc. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills, Phoenix, Arizona CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. Brokerage, Markham, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd. Brokerage, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Lynnwood, Washington CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc. Brokerage, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold, Southampton, Pennsylvania CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, Indiana CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center, Lynnwood, Washington CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada CENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada CENTURY 21 Frontier Realty, McMurray, Pennsylvania CENTURY 21 Professional Group, Ocoee, Florida CENTURY 21 Peak, Woodland Hills, California CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada CENTURY 21 Novus, Carrollton, Georgia

A reception recognizing the achievement of the "Top 21" offices will be held on March 23 during the One21 Experience, the global CENTURY 21 networking and learning event, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Easterseals

Driven by its purpose to change the way the world defines and views disability, Easterseals makes profound, positive differences in the lives of people with disabilities every day through its life-changing services and powerful advocacy. For more than 100 years, Easterseals has been an indispensable resource for children and adults with disabilities, veterans, seniors, their families, and their communities. Together, its national network of 67 Affiliates serves 1.5 million people annually through high-quality community- and home-based services that include early intervention; autism services; workforce development programs; medical rehabilitation including physical, occupational and speech therapies; behavioral health services; adult day programs; and much more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, Easterseals is fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – making a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered to reach their potential and participate in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 153,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY, a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

