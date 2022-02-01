OTTAWA SKIN CLINIC AND DR ALAIN MICHON JOIN THE FUNCTIONALAB GROUP

Further strengthens its presence in the Ontario market and in the Ottawa market

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Functionalab Group is pleased to announce that the Ottawa Skin Clinic, Dr. Alain Michon and their experienced, and passionate team have joined its growing network of premier aesthetic clinics operating under the Project Skin MD®, and Dermapure brands. Founded and led by Dr. Alain Michon, Ottawa Skin Clinic has always been at the forefront of new innovations and offers a wide range of cosmetic treatments. Located near Manor Park and Rockcliffe neighborhoods and deserving the greater Ottawa, the clinic has built an enviable reputation and has been voted the Top Choice Award Cosmetic Clinic Winner for seven years in a row. This partnership allows Functionalab Group to strengthen its position in the Ottawa and Ontario markets.

Dr. Alain Michon has dedicated his practice and career to the advancement of medical aesthetics through the synergy of science, innovation, and integrity. He is an active member and board-certified of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, Triple Diamond Injector, consultant, advisory board member and educator for Allergan, and also a Speaker for BTL Aesthetics and Skinceuticals. He also published several papers in medical journals related to medical aesthetics.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Alain Michon has decided to join our Group. He is a passionate and accomplished physician in the medical aesthetic industry that has allowed him to very quickly built an outstanding clinic by any standards. Being able to attract a young physician with a promising career like Alain is a testimony that our differentiated model is attractive to clinics and physicians focused on continued growth and future value creation," says Francis Maheu, CEO, and Co-Founder of the Functionalab Group.

"It is an outstanding opportunity to join a fast-paced growing Group and to be able to participate and evolve in an even greater project than I could have created on my own," explains Dr. Alain Michon. "Functionalab Group has great culture and philosophy and thrives on success and growth; they are really the best partner for our team and clinic," he adds.

"This partnership continues to position us as a leader and the partner of choice in the Canadian market. We are convinced that Dr. Alain Michon's contribution, passion and energy will benefit the Group as a whole, and shine beyond his own clinic," said Marilyne Gagné, President of the Clinic Divisions and Founder of Dermapure.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on the most promising segments: the professional sector with the Dermapure, Project Skin MD, and Functionalab brands and the dermo-cosmetic market with Jouviance. With its focus on two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings the innovation and know-how of each of the professional and retail markets to the consumer:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of medical-aesthetic clinics specializing in non-surgical rejuvenation. They combine state-of-the-art non-invasive technologies with Functionalab professional skincare to prevent and correct the signs of aging and SkinCeuticals skincare.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand that is distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest-growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prix in 2016.

