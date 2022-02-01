Insights on the Biobanking Global Market to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobanking Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biobanking market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the need of tackling the increasing prevalence of cancers and chronic diseases driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations.

The biobanking market is focused on the production and refurbishment of technologically advanced devices within time constraints by carrying out several types of research. It also depends on the level of inventory management practices of OEM and MRO clients. The growth in the R&D investments, government initiatives, and policies to reduce the prevalence of several diseases and the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies are some of the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Further, the high focus on automation and issues related to biospecimen sample procurement are the factors that are restraining the market growth during the forecast period. The global biobanking market suffered a growth in market share during the COVID-19 crisis as there was a huge rise in researches during Q1 and Q2 2020. The impact of SARS-COV-2 and COVID-19 on the global biobanking market is evolving to find new ways of controlling the global pandemic, other chronic diseases, and the rise in cancer patients.

The global biobanking market is segmented based on product type, sample type, and segment. Based on product type segment, the market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and software and services. Among these, the equipment segment is expected to grow with the highest share due to the increase in the new biobanks among various geographies across the globe. Based on the sample type segment, the market is segmented into blood products, human tissues, nucleic acid, cell lines, biological fluid, and human waste products. Further, based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into clinical research and regenerative medicine.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for biobanking. Innovative manufacturing, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Italy, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies, with next-generation largescale manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in the Asia-Pacific region. The establishment of research centers in the Asian economies of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China, which involve the highest degree of clinical researches, is set to increase the demand for biobanking in the forecast period.

Further, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others are the key players in the market, To remain competitive in the market, the players are adopting different strategies such as new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and many others. For instance, in February 2021, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Cognate BioServices, Inc., a leading cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), which has $875 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Market Segmentation

Global Biobanking Market Research and Analysis by Product Type Global Biobanking Market Research and Analysis by Sample Type Global Biobanking Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global biobanking market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biobanking market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global biobanking market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Bio-Banking Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Equipment

5.1.2. Consumables

5.1.3. Services & Software

5.2. Global Bio-banking Market by Sample Type

5.2.1. Blood Products

5.2.2. Human Tissues

5.2.3. Nucleic Acid

5.2.4. Cell Lines

5.2.5. Biological Fluid

5.2.6. Human Waste Product

5.3. Global Bio-banking Market by Application

5.3.1. Clinical Research

5.3.2. Regenerative Medicine



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. AstraZeneca PLC

7.3. Becton, Dickinson and Co.

7.4. BioChain Institute Inc.

7.5. Biokryo GmbH

7.6. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

7.7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

7.8. Cell&Co.

7.9. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7.10. Danaher Corp.

7.11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.12. Hamilton Co.

7.13. Lonza Group

7.14. LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

7.15. Merck KGaA and Co.

7.16. Micronic Europe BV

7.17. Modul-Bio

7.18. Pfizer Inc.

7.19. PromoCell GmbH

7.20. QIAGEN GmbH

7.21. Tecan Trading AG

7.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.23. Ziath Ltd.



