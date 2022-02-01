CarePatrol Begins 2022 by Implementing a Brand Refresh

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePatrol , the nation's largest senior care solutions organization, announces an exciting brand refresh to begin the year. The update comes on the heels of CarePatrol's consecutive record-breaking months of systemwide revenue in 2021, as the demand for the company's services continues to escalate with a rapidly aging population.

"After more than a decade using our current CarePatrol brand, we engaged a firm to help us research our brand presence to ensure alignment with our continued growth and evolution," said Becky Bongiovanni, president of CarePatrol. "As our business continues to grow, we will focus on new, innovative methods to develop our marketing strategies and our methods of business operation. I cannot wait to see how this brand refresh will reinforce CarePatrol as a trusted partner to our clients."

In response to the findings of the research done on the brand's presence, CarePatrol chose to make its logo "softer" and change the franchise's tagline to "Your Partner in Senior Care Solutions." These changes were made to make the brand more appealing to potential clients by creating a more welcoming, caring exterior to reflect the relationships between CarePatrol franchisees and their clients. To do this, CarePatrol is replacing the logo, creating a brand new franchisee starter kit, updating its website, and more.

"This is an ideal time for CarePatrol to undergo this brand refinement as the company experiences increased demand for its services," said Jennifer LoBianco, senior vice president of marketing for Best Life Brands. "This refresh will redefine the CarePatrol brand to better convey to potential clients that the franchise is a caring, knowledgeable, professional network that will work tirelessly to care for aging seniors."

It is reported that about 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the United States alone, and by 2060 the senior population will have grown to 100 million. While most think of that age as the time to enjoy retirement, the reality is that many will face unexpected health challenges that come with the aging process. CarePatrol empowers seniors and their families to meet these challenges by making the best and safest decision on care in their local areas.

