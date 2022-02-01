KVD Beauty's Viral Foundation Now Available as Concealer: Introducing NEW Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of KVD Beauty's iconic Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm's viral launch, the brand turns the transformational formula into their latest innovation: NEW Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer. The latest addition to the brand's robust complexion collection combines the same iconic lightweight full coverage with extreme long-wear staying power designed for all skin types.

This game-changing concealer is packed with ultra-concentrated InterLace Pigments that seamlessly spread over skin for crease-resistant coverage and maximum vibrancy. Infused with antioxidant-rich apple extract to nourish the delicate eye area and raspberry stem cells to help provide all-day hydration, Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer gives you skin like a juicy apple: smooth on the outside, hydrated on the inside. Send blemishes and dark circles packing with this buildable, blendable concealer that gives back to your skin with every application.

To bring this highly anticipated launch to life, the campaign shoot was spearheaded by KVD Beauty's Global Creative Director of Artistry Nikki Wolff (@Nikki_Makeup), an industry mainstay best known for her eclectic, editorial makeup looks. Inspired by LA's grungy nightlife to demonstrate the product's long-wear staying power, campaign looks are both edgy and fresh, with a focus on juicy apple skin and coverage that feels light and lasts all night.

Shot by celebrated photographer Tyrell Hampton, KVD Beauty will not be retouching models' skin in the campaign images, a gesture that not only supports the evolution of the industry and beauty standards, but also demonstrates Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer's natural-looking full coverage. Models featured in the campaign include Sophie Floyd (@sophfloyd), wearing Good Apple Concealer in shade Medium 149, Daberechi Ukoha-Kalu (@daberechi) in shade Deep 179, Ruby Ward (@rubeswardd) in shade Light 009, and Thara Parambi (@th.ar.a) in shade Tan 158.

The new Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer is housed within a sleek, gradient black tube. The vial cap was crafted from 70% post-consumer recycled materials, while the tube and box are fully recyclable—a testament to KVD Beauty's ongoing dedication toward world-consciousness and choosing more and more sustainable packaging.

The concealer is equipped with a unique doe-foot applicator that mimics the fingertip for precision application and a soft-touch feel. Suited for all skin types, ranging from oily to dry, Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer is launching with 32 shades across light to deep. Thanks to the product's brightening properties and diverse undertones, including yellow, pink, and copper, there's a perfect highlighting shade for each skin tone family.

Choose your shade based on the coverage you want:

To hide blemishes, choose the shade that's closest to your skin tone.

To wake up and highlight, choose a shade that's 1–2 shades lighter than your skin tone.

To cancel purple/blue undertones, choose a shade with a yellow or golden undertone to balance.

To brighten discoloration, choose a shade with peach or copper undertone to color correct.

To optimize application for concealing:

Use the applicator to smoothly apply concealer under your eyes and anywhere you want more coverage.

Blend it out with a damp beauty sponge or small brush or tap it into skin with your finger.

Pro Tip: For boosted coverage when spot concealing, let the concealer sit on skin for 30 seconds before blending it out.

To optimize application for highlighting:

Use a shade lighter than your skin tone to accent the high points of your face, like under eyes blended out to cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose, in the center of your forehead and chin.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer ($28) is launching with 32 shades and will be available online at KVDVeganBeauty.com, Ulta.com and Sephora.com on February 1, 2022, and in-stores at Ulta and Sephora on February 4, 2022.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

