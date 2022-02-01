"AND JUST LIKE THAT" … THE OG "CARRIE BRADSHAW," CANDACE BUSHNELL TO HOST SEX & THE CITY OF LIGHTS - A BOUTIQUE CRUISE FOR 120 FANS FROM PARIS ON THE SEINE RIVER IN 2022

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River cruises invite a small-group of travelers to set sail aboard boutique-style ships along the postcard-perfect waterways of Europe, on a luxury cruise through rolling, hillside vineyards and along castle-topped cliffsides. In 2022, this popular travel style is expected to break records, drawing a whole new group of cruisers who want to avoid crowds and crowded ports-of-call. Just in time for Valentine's Day, award-winning small-ship cruise line, Avalon Waterways, is revealing a NEW, exclusive set of celebrity-hosted Storyteller sailings and 'book now' savings.

Fresh off the success of her off-Broadway show, Candace Bushnell is inviting fans to enjoy another chance to meet and hang out with the legendary author in France's most beautiful settings, including Paris! And she's not alone. Featuring celebrity hosts, these iconic Avalon Waterways cruises – which will host less than 150 fans and fellow travelers – include a mix of world-renowned authors and musicians. They are:

- Candace Bushnell, international bestselling author of the Sex in the City anthology

- Cheryl Strayed, international bestselling author of Wild

- Gillian Flynn, international bestselling author of Gone Girl

- Christopher Moore, international bestselling comic fantasy novelist

- Edwin McCain, Billboard-topping singer-songwriter

- Sister Hazel, Billboard-topping band

"Our new Storyteller Series will welcome a small group of lucky travelers back to Europe in 2022 to enhance the storytelling tapestry of their lives with a 'once upon a river' vacation," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "On these exclusive sailings, Avalon guests get to spend a week in legendary landscapes with their favorite storytellers, including enjoying specially planned gatherings that range from book-signings and Q&A sessions to private concerts."

Avalon Waterways' Storyteller cruises sail Europe's most popular waterways – the Rhine, Danube and Seine Rivers – on the river cruise line's highest-rated itineraries, aboard award-winning Suite Ships.

"On these special cruises – and all Avalon cruises – storybook settings are always in view and we make a splash at intriguing ports of call where dock to discovery takes mere minutes," said Hoffee. "Aboard our signature Suite Ships, guests are privy to our boutique-hotel-inspired Panorama Suites featuring the industry's only Open-Air Balconies with the widest-opening windows in cruising and beds that face the views for which river cruising is famous."

Avalon's Storyteller cruises set sail in May (with Edwin McCain) and continue through September 2022:

SEX & THE CITY OF LIGHTS: Sail the Storied Seine River with Candace Bushnell

Sail the Seine River from Paris to Le Havre with the original "Carrie Bradshaw," stylish storyteller Candace Bushnell. Fall in love with storybook scenery on this Suite Ship sailing through France on this NEW Active & Discovery on the Seine itinerary, departing July 19, 2022.



Enjoy a Suite Ship sailing from Budapest to Deggendorf with lyrical legend, Cheryl Strayed. Let imagination and improvisation be your guide on this adventure that takes you on a sail through craggy cliffs, terraced vineyards and tradition-rich villages. This is an Active & Discovery on the Danube itinerary, departing July 22, 2022.



This exclusive Storyteller Series sailing from Frankfurt to Amsterdam will gift "Hazelnuts" a cruise through time and tales as they wind, bend and meander their way through hillside castles, terraced vineyards and medieval towns along the Rhine River with their favorite band. This is an Active & Discovery on the Rhine itinerary, departing September 6, 2022.



She's known for her runaway hits – Gone Girl, Sharp Objects and Dark Places – and now, Gillian Flynn is running away to the Danube River. Fans can enjoy twisted narratives while winding and bending their way along the Danube from Budapest to Prague, discovering the Old World in new ways. This is an Active Discovery on the Danube itinerary, departing September 14, 2022.



Add more Christopher Moore to your life (the writer who imagined Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff) while meandering through storied scenery – from Basel to Amsterdam – with your favorite satirical novelist. This is a Romantic Rhine itinerary, departing September 20, 2022 .

SAY "YES" TO A STORYTELLER CRUISE WITH "BOOK NOW" SAVINGS:

It's time to turn the page on vacation plans on an epic small-ship Storyteller cruise. To celebrate this new series of cruises, Avalon Waterways has unveiled "3 ways to SAVE," including discounts for small groups: Perfect for the "Miranda," "Charlotte," "Carrie" and "Samantha" in your life!

3 Ways to SAVE on a Storytellers Cruise

$399 AIR + SAVE $1,000 /couple ( $500 /person)

/couple ( /person) GO SOLO and SAVE with no single supplement

with no single supplement SAVE an EXTRA $150 with 4 or more guests

Details can be found at www.avalonwaterways.com, For more information contact an Avalon Waterways' Vacation Planner at 866.755.8573 or a preferred travel advisor.

