Former Sports Agent and Athletics Industry Pro Robin Blakeley Joins Overland Partners Sports & Entertainment Group in Dallas as Business Development Principal

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Partners announced today that Robin Blakeley, an accomplished veteran in the sports industry, has joined Overland Partners' Sports & Entertainment Group in Dallas as Principal. Blakeley, a trailblazer in athletic sales, marketing, athlete representation and fundraising, will lead business strategy and development at Overland.
The son of a Texas athletics coach, Blakeley understood from an early age how sports can unite people of different backgrounds, create life-long relationships, and have the capacity to positively impact campuses, culture and communities. "Athletics is the front door to campus life, bringing family and friends together to create lasting memories," Blakeley said.
Like Blakeley, his colleagues at Overland Partners recognize the deep connections that are formed through sports and entertainment, as well as the huge impact the industry has on the economy. "Ultimately, the Sports & Entertainment group at Overland is interested in elevating culture, communities and the human experience, while creating the highest-earning venues in the world of sports," added Blakeley.
Blakeley joins Bryan Trubey, FAIA, who leads the Dallas design practice, along with John Hutchings, FAIA, and a visionary team of architects, designers and strategists. Before joining Overland, Trubey along with many other professionals at HKS, were the driving force behind inspiring and innovative entertainment venues across the world including AT&T Stadium, Lucas Oil Field and SoFi Stadium, which will host Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.
"Robin's deep sports knowledge, extraordinary community involvement, and long-lasting relationships are a huge asset to our firm," said Overland CEO and Senior Principal Rick Archer, FAIA. "In addition, his value system aligns with ours," continued Archer.
Before his business development career in sports architecture, Blakeley was President of Pursuant Sports, an innovative fundraising and online media solutions service for collegiate athletics, charitable sports foundations, and professional and amateur organizations.
Prior to Pursuant, Blakeley founded Talent Sports International, a sports management and marketing firm, and as President/CEO, represented over 50 professional athletes including Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, Joe Dumars, Rolando Blackman, Herschel Walker, Will Perdue and Spud Webb.
Blakeley holds a BBA from North Texas University and is a sixth generation Texan, with ancestral ties to the Battle of the Alamo.
He serves as a board member of City Square, the Dallas 2024 Olympic Bid Committee, SHINE Foundation, Braveheart Ministries and Practice Ministries.
Overland Partners
Overland Partners Architects bring together diverse talents to deliver dynamic, comprehensive design services in architecture, master planning, and urban design throughout the world. With a notable spirit of collaboration, Overland thoughtfully integrates technology, art, and craft to create world-class, innovative, and sustainable solutions for highly complex projects. For more information, visit overlandpartners.com or call 210.829.7003.
