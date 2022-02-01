Pittsburgh Roofing & Vinyl Siding Installation Company M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing Shares Tips for Choosing Siding

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A highly trusted name in Pittsburg for roofing and vinyl siding, M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing recently discussed some tips for siding choice. The company explains how to choose vinyl siding, its advantages and disadvantages, and selection criteria. This family-owned and operated company offers a wide range of services, including roof installation and replacement, roofing repairs, siding installation, roof inspection, gutter and downspout installation.

M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing advises that vinyl siding is an excellent choice for decorating the façade or entire house because of its numerous benefits. As highlighted by the team of expert Pittsburgh roofers, the most important benefits and limitations are summarized below.

Benefits:

Versatility and attractive appearance

Numerous sizes, shapes, and colors are available

Provides superior house protection from all the weather-related events, such as wind, rain, snow, or hail

No maintenance, literally zero maintenance required over the entire lifespan of the vinyl siding on the house

Longevity of the product. Typically, vinyl siding will last somewhere between 25-35 years before aging and falling apart.

Repairs/replacement can be performed to almost any area of the house without major intrusions into the wall coverings

Cost-effective option with a similar or better finished look than other comparable exterior finishes that are available at much higher costs, such as brick, cement siding or metal siding

Able to use different shapes and sizes on the side of the house, which will separate the levels on the house and make it a superior curb appeal with and much more attractive to a homeowners

Easy to clean if necessary

Limitations:

Nowadays, with COVID- 19 restrictions, most manufacturers are limiting their production and availability of some sizes due to a disruption in the supply chain for the raw materials

Due to the same issues that COVID-19 brings to the table, the lead time for siding delivery can take somewhere between three to eight weeks. "That's why it's important to plan ahead and schedule your project with enough time for the product to be delivered," says company spokesperson Gino Slipko .

. Not every house is built for vinyl siding. Make sure to consult with a professional about the installation process and requirements for the house.

The installation process requires specialized tools and skills, which are crucial for the process to go smoothly and efficiently. Even the best vinyl siding on the market will fail at the early stage of its lifespan if installed incorrectly.

It will not add any noise reduction or structural integrity to the building.

According to M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing, the three most important criteria for selecting vinyl siding are color, shape and size, climatic conditions, siding thickness and plasticity. While choosing the color, the company recommends looking at color combinations of other houses in the area that share similar architectural styles. "Consider what colors will be beneficial for your house, and how it will complement the other items around your house, such as the color of the windows, gutters, soffits, fascia, garage doors, and others," Gino suggests.

Explaining the importance of thickness, Gino adds, "The thickness, gauge, of the vinyl siding, should be discussed and explained at the consultation appointment with the samples in hands. As some of the panels are way thinner than the others, it's not the major factor when choosing the siding. The most important is proper setup and professional installation. In most cases, the thicker the siding, the more specialized the panel's shape and size. Vinyl siding will shrink and expand throughout four seasons. Each panel has special gaps and holes in it, invisible to the average homeowner after the installation, which allows it to slightly move over the years and not cause any visual or structural differences to the house."

About M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing

M&Y Pittsburgh Roofing is a family owned and operated company in Pittsburgh since 2011. We'll assist with various roofing services, including professional roof inspection, gutter installation, siding installation and insurance claim assistance.

