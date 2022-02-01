Jolt Expands Customer Care Through Enhanced Services Line

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, has announced an enhanced line of technology services to help customers who may be struggling with managing their technology, called Jolt Services.
There are three types of services now offered through Jolt Services: Enablement Services, Managed Services, and Professional Services. In signing up for Jolt Managed Services, customers do not have to worry about hosting, managing, and distributing content and database changes for their Jolt solution.
"With the labor shortage that many industries are seeing, we wanted to find a way to give our customers a little extra help. We found that in expanding our services offering, we could take some of the burden of technology management off their plate," stated Jeff Pinc, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Jolt.
"The success of our customers has been, and will continue to be, Jolt's core focus. We see Jolt Services as one way that we can display our dedication to taking care of them," stated J-P Scoville, VP of Customer Success at Jolt.
About Jolt Software
Jolt creates digital operations management solutions to help restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets build accountability, enhance food safety, and boost employee performance, with confidence. Supported by solutions dedicated to creating peace of mind, Jolt's mission is to empower everyone to love work and live life. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com.
2901 Ashton Blvd. Suite #300 Lehi, UT 84043 | www.jolt.com | 877-396-411
Shannon Lippe
VP of Marketing
shannon.lippe@jolt.com
SOURCE Jolt Software
