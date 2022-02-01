CobbleStone® Receives Highest Score Possible in Contract Process Analysis Criterion in CLM Software Report by Independent Research Firm

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Contract Process Analysis criterion in Forrester Research, Inc.'s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021.

CobbleStone believes that its rating of 5 out 5 in the Contract Process Analysis criterion by Forrester attests to its robust digital contract process analysis features within its industry-leading and user-friendly CLM software solution that can help its global userbase streamline their contract lifecycle management processes from requests through renewals with detailed oversight.

The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 defines a 5 out of 5 rating in the Contract Process Analysis With criterion as:

"5 = The product has superior capabilities relative to others included in this evaluation [The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021], including supporting identified features for contract process analysis, with enhanced functions like libraries of best-practice contracting process guides."

"We are excited to receive the highest score possible in the Contract Process Analysis criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. We are consistently finding new ways to increase our user-friendly CLM software feature offerings to help maximize our clients' contract processes analysis success," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

CobbleStone Contract Insight® CLM software, provides highly-configurable and automated contract workflows – including clause ownership assignments, task escalations, and approval routing – for optimized contract process analysis from contract requests through renewals with reduced friction.

CobbleStone Contract Insight can be configured to notify stakeholders of contract changes and VISDOM® - CobbleStone's proprietary artificial intelligence engine with machine learning – supports contract compliance and risk analysis by assessing contracts for questionable language and updating modified language within a secure contract repository that can be drawn from for future contract assembly. CobbleStone Contract Insight can track robust contract negotiation data – including stakeholder review times and task cycles. CobbleStone Contract Insight's robust audit trails provides users with data to further optimize their CLM processes. CobbleStone's acclaimed graphical dashboards provides users with at-a-glance contract process analytics that can maximize contract lifecycle management. With such data at users' fingertips, CobbleStone Contract Insight users can export metrics in XLS format – including ad-hoc reports. Moreover, the CobbleStone Contract Insight WiKi and Contract Insights blog offer users ongoing CobbleStone Contract Insight and contract lifecycle management best practices for highly optimized contract process analysis.

"With CobbleStone's robust digital contract process analysis tools, industry-leading artificial intelligence, and thousands of software users, we believe it's no wonder why Forrester recognizes CobbleStone Contract Insight with the highest score possible in the Contract Process Analysis criterion," continues Jones.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, IntelliSign® eSignatures, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.

