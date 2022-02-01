PROENERGY String-Test Facility Expanding Aeroderivative-Plant Resilience with Hydrogen-Fuel Tests Coming in 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY announced that its string-test facility—a unique, plant-level facility that mirrors real-world operating conditions while free from the grid—is now fully hydrogen-fuel ready and will host a hydrogen-fuel test this year. With evolving capabilities, the facility will continue to serve as a proving ground for LM6000 PC and PD units and will help to expand aeroderivative fuel-flexibility and resilience horizons.
Now equipped with abilities that surpass other independent service providers, PROENERGY plans to not only test aeroderivative package design enhancements and power-augmentation methods, but also assess the limits of hydrogen fuel mixes. The company will start below the established 30-percent hydrogen mix and plans to make incremental increases to a 50-percent mix, with a long-term goal of a 100-percent hydrogen burn. The carefully engineered and monitored test will help to maximize hydrogen blends in LM6000 units and guide the company's R&D strategy moving forward.
"Our upgraded string-test facility initiates the next evolution of the LM6000 platform," says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO. "By testing these engines with blended and, eventually, green hydrogen fuel, we will broaden the applications of this technology and strengthen its value within a low-carbon economy."
The facility features its own 60-MW load bank system, which facilitates full-speed, full-load testing outside grid restrictions and across the range of LM6000 capability. Furthermore, it has two complete control systems, which enable full testing of both LM6000 PC and PD engines before shipping to customer locations.
As renewable power generation increases, the testing facility demonstrates direct PROENERGY support for these resources. Fast-start peaking power from aeroderivative engines fills gaps in energy supply and firms the grid when renewable availability fluctuates. While the facility shows support for renewable growth, it also represents a major step in reducing the carbon footprint of proven aeroderivative technology.
About PROENERGY
Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peak-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey peak-power facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.
SOURCE PROENERGY
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.