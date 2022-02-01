U.S. Hearing Care Company Gives Hearing Aids to Those in Need Through Its "Magic of Hearing Care" Give Back Campaign

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, today shared the impact of its "The Magic of Hearing Care" winter campaign.

After learning that 72% of people with hearing loss wished their hearing was better to enjoy the holidays and special gatherings,+ via research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the company, HearingLife set out to help.

"The Magic of Hearing Care" campaign gave free hearing aids to those who needed them most. For the opportunity to receive a pair of hearing aids, people were asked to submit either a personal story, or a story on behalf of a loved one, explaining why they were a candidate for the gift of hearing.

But this campaign is not the first time the company has provided free hearing aids. Since 2018, HearingLife has supported "Campaign For Better Hearing" – a year-round give back program where hearing care providers recommend free hearing aids for patients who cannot afford them. Through "Campaign for Better Hearing" the company provides over 80 free pairs of hearing aids each year.

Thanks to "The Magic of Hearing Care," six additional people received assessments, fittings and hearing aids either in time for the 2021 holiday season or at the start of the 2022 new year, free of cost. This is just one example of how HearingLife is committed to providing the care needed to help treat hearing loss. "We were overwhelmed by the emotional stories submitted," shares Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife.

"I'm so proud of this effort and how the HearingLife team impacted the lives of these customers during a particularly important, though often hard, season for those with hearing loss," says Dean Pappous, HearingLife's President. "I know our work will help these individuals – and their families – see all that there is to gain for years to come."

Following are just three of the stories HearingLife received:



Bethany Butler: At 50 years old, it was recommended that Bethany get hearing aids due to both significant loss in her left ear and tinnitus. During 2021, her hearing loss got notably worse, but Bethany's insurance would not cover hearing aids. Because it was hard to hear during gatherings, Bethany started to avoid them altogether. As a physical therapist specializing in treating children with mobility impairments, her job also became increasingly more difficult and unsafe, as she "worried she would miss something that could lead to an accident" because of her hearing loss. Bethany's confidence started to suffer as a result, which led her to share her story with HearingLife. She was fitted for a new pair of hearing aids last November!

Gerardo Ferracane: Gerardo's hearing loss was impacting his relationship with his entire family, especially his wife and kids, and he longed for the everyday interactions he knew he was missing. Gerardo told HearingLife that "the joy of having and understanding normal conversations would be a blessing," A Vietnam veteran, Gerardo was not eligible for benefits due to the fact that he did not claim his hearing loss with the VA. Gerardo told us he was left feeling embarrassed when he had to ask people to repeat themselves, and looked forward to the day where he no longer struggled to participate in conversations. HearingLife is honored to support Gerardo at this time and provide the hearing aids and hearing care he needed!

James Goldie: Brenda Groves, James' daughter, shared his story with us. She noted that, because of his hearing loss, James could no longer hear every day noises, like the ringing of the telephone. Due to hearing loss and dementia, he was diagnosed with depression. Years ago, his family split the cost to get James a pair of hearing aids, which helped him tremendously and left him feeling the happiest his daughter had seen him in a long time, but they eventually stopped working. More dependable hearing aid options were not affordable, but Brenda knew she had to do something, so she shared James' story with HearingLife. We're so glad she did and look forward to hearing about James' progress.

The symptoms of hearing loss depend on the type of hearing loss you have—and the severity. Contact your nearest HearingLife office for a complimentary hearing screening, if you or a loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, including friends or family complaining that the TV is too loud, often asking people to repeat themselves, you have difficulty hearing people on the phone, you struggle to understand conversations especially in noisy environments. Learn more at https://www.hearinglife.com/hearing-loss/signs .

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

+Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of HearingLife from August 19-23, 2021, among 2,044 adults ages 18+, among whom 253 have hearing loss. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact hearinglife@kaplow.com.

