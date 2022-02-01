RLM Launches New Community Impact Program Designed to Help Women and Girls Both Locally and Around the Globe

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLM, a leading full-service integrated marketing and communications advertising agency, today announced that the company will be making an even greater commitment to helping women and girls in their local community, as well as throughout the U.S. and abroad. As such, to demonstrate this commitment, RLM is unveiling its new social impact program called the RLM Reading Nook Initiative.

Through the RLM Reading Nook Initiative, RLM will be making a five-year commitment to partnering with organizations who prioritize reading, and who are committed to ensuring all future female leaders have access to books and education. These organizations are purposeful about empowering girls with the freedom that comes from having access to books that deliver literary and educational insights that are needed for their success.

Furthermore, this five-year commitment will result in RLM raising and/or donating $500,000 (half a million dollars) in literacy education and hard materials to girls across the globe.

"We are so excited to bring education, access, freedom and ultimately, financial independence to thousands of future women across the globe," said Farissa Knox, CEO and Founder of RLM. "As a black female business owner, author and avid reader myself, I know how important it is for us to support young black girls and women specifically, as well as all other girls and women, on their future pathway towards success."

RLM will kick off their first community project by launching a book drive and fundraiser with a goal of donating 200 books and $100,000 in 2022. For every book that is donated, the company will match it with $5, and all books and funding will go to RLM's annual charity of choice.

This year's first charity of choice will be an organization called Room to Read. The Room to Read program focuses on helping children in low-income communities by bridging the gap in child literacy. They also focus their efforts on giving girls the books and tools they need to learn so that they can advocate for themselves.

RLM invites everyone to join them in their efforts to support literacy in women and girls, by donating books at their downtown Chicago offices, have them picked up by an RLM representative or donate monetarily online by going here .

To learn more about RLM Media visit https://rlm-media.net/ or schedule an in-office drop off here . Alternatively, you can call (773) 572-8797 and a representative will pick up books from you.

Contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

4704265920

328907@email4pr.com

SOURCE RLM Media