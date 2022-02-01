Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Black History Month by Amplifying Black Voices Through Fashion Scholarship Fund Partnership

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Black History Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") will partner with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to support the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund, created in 2020 by Virgil Abloh and the Fashion Scholarship Fund to identify & uplift Black students of academic promise. In addition, NMG is announcing in-store activations and corporate programming to celebrate and support Black talent all month long.
This month, NMG will be hosting a panel that will celebrate the legacy of the late designer, Virgil Abloh™, and NMG's commitment to Black talent in the fashion industry. The panel will also highlight and celebrate the recent results of NMG's Executive Development Program class, where racial and ethnic diversity continues to accelerate, growing to 44%, compared to 33% the year prior. The panel will feature Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus; Andrea Grilli, CEO, Off-White, Peter Arnold, Executive Director, Fashion Scholarship Fund; and Mecca Hodge, Assistant Buyer, Neiman Marcus and recipient of the 2021 Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship.
On April 11, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG, as well as Virgil Abloh, posthumously, will be honored at this year's Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala, for their powerful and outstanding commitment to the fashion industry.
"I am honored and humbled to be recognized next to a fashion legend like Virgil Abloh," said van Raemdonck. "The industry has suffered a great loss, and I am proud to have been able to celebrate his contributions over the years. I am also excited for the initiatives and support NMG is executing throughout the month to create greater equity and Belonging. The opportunity for NMG to support and fundraise for an organization as impactful as Fashion Scholarship Fund is an honor, and we are hopeful to help support bright futures of diverse youth that will be the next generation of industry talent."
The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation has provided philanthropic support for the Fashion Scholarship Fund for several years. Throughout the duration of Black History Month and the following months, NMG will also activate a three-month-long point-of-sale fundraising campaign in all 37 Neiman Marcus stores. Proceeds raised will be contributed directly to the Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" Scholarship, as well as help establish a new co-branded scholarship between Neiman Marcus Group and the Fashion Scholarship Fund to support diverse youth studying sustainable and ethical fashion.
Neiman Marcus stores will also be engaging customers throughout the month with dedicated window displays at 14 select locations celebrating the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh and the mission of the "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund. Neiman Marcus Atlanta will also be curating a self-guided exhibit that features and celebrates seven local notable Black designers.
Additionally, starting February 2, the North Park Dallas Neiman Marcus store will be refreshing its celebrated Belonging wall, dedicating the space to United States Congressional Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson, who has announced her retirement after 30 years in office. Congresswoman Johnson was the first Black woman to win elected office from Dallas. She was previously a Neiman Marcus associate from 1972 – 1975, when she was first introduced to her career in politics while working with Stanley Marcus. NMG will highlight and celebrate Congresswoman Johnson's contributions all month long.
To read more about NMG's philanthropic work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.
