Arrive Logistics Acquires Cross-Border Business from Forager

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, announced today that it has acquired Forager Group's cross-border business and proprietary platform. The acquisition enables Arrive to strengthen its cross-border services and technology offerings in Canada and Mexico, further executing the company's strategy to expand its service portfolio.
"Forager Group's team of cross-border specialists and industry leading technology are excellent additions to our business," said Matt Pyatt, Founder and CEO of Arrive Logistics. "By integrating Forager's cross-border platform into our transportation management system, Arrive can continue to deliver and expand services to Forager's customers while providing new capabilities to our existing partners. Through the network, expertise, and technology of both organizations, Arrive will scale our cross-border footprint into an industry leader."
This acquisition will equip Arrive to deliver better visibility into cross-border shipping, leveraging purpose-built technology to generate value and provide a one-stop-shop freight experience. Increases in cross-border trade, in-sourcing and near-sourcing are expected to continue to rise over the next five years which point to a growing need for these specialized capabilities within the logistics space.
"Arrive Logistics provides the scale and capital needed to grow Forager's existing cross-border business," noted Matt Silver, founder and CEO of Forager Group, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to support Forager's customers leveraging Arrive's team and technology. Arrive is one of the industry leaders in domestic truckload, and our shared philosophy in company culture and how we prioritize ease of doing business for our partners made this acquisition a natural fit."
The new capabilities further strengthen Arrive's leadership position as a fast-growing transportation company while fulfilling the company's goal of expanding its breadth of services and driving strong growth.
To find out more about Arrive Logistics, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com.
About Arrive Logistics
Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers, and 50,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the 3PL industry, having surpassed $1.6 billion in 2021 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace in Austin by Built in Austin and The Austin Statesman and in Chicago by The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com.
About Forager Group
Founded by freight industry veteran Matt Silver in 2018, Forager is a cross-border logistics technology company that ships truckload freight between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Press Contact:
Nicole Paleologus
Next PR
SOURCE Arrive Logistics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.