SEBASTIÁN YATRA DEBUTS AT #1 ON GLOBAL & US SPOTIFY DEBUT CHART FOR NEW MULTI-PLATINUM ALBUM 'DHARMA'

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chart-topping Colombian singer/songwriter Sebastián Yatra ( @SebastianYatra ) released his genre-bending 17-track third studio album 'Dharma' last week with multi-platinum certifications, 2.3 Billion combined streams, and today the body of work ranks #1 on Spotify's US & Global album debut charts. The 47th most streamed artist on YouTube is building pillars for Latin music across his massive single releases including the current powerhouse single (' Tacones Rojos ') which enters Spotify's Top 50 Global today as the only song from a Latin pop solist, the 8x platinum hit (" Pareja del Año "), his 4x platinum smash (" Chica Ideal "), and the Latin GRAMMYs nominated ballad " Adios " - all released last year! Sebastián Yatra's platinum single ' Tacones Rojos ' continues to prove the hitmaker's strength for creating music, standing tall as a leading pop song among an otherwise reggaeton-dominated genre, with +271.7 Million streams and growing exponentially on global streaming and radio charts. Sebastián Yatra's album 'Dharma' showcases the music maker's continued versatility across music styles. The album, and title-track, are inspired by the word. "Dharma is part of life's journey." Sebastián Yatra writes. "It is destiny. It is natural. It flows and it's what is meant to be. It's about accepting reality and receiving life for what it is."

"Sebastián Yatra has been on winning streak." - BILLBOARD LATIN

"Only Sebastián Yatra can pack a 17-track album with rock, cumbia, reggaetón, and a Jonas Brothers collab. The Colombian singer's third studio album, Dharma, is a versatile record that's sure to bring fans to their feet."

"...Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra positions third studio album Dharma as a satisfying deep dive into his artistry and point of view.... Across 17 tracks, Yatra takes chances with his brand of Latin pop, from the emotional balladry of "Tarde" to the sun-kissed dance of "Tacones Rojos" to the riotous pop-punk of "Las Dudas," and comes across as a natural star within all of them." - BILLBOARD

"There's a newfound sense of serenity and gratitude within Sebastián Yatra."

"From reggaeton, to ballads and boleros, through flamenco, ending in rock and roll, the Colombian singer/songwriter did not hold back with this new album."

"Sebastián Yatra refuses to be put into a box." "Dharma marks Yatra's third studio album and is a refreshingly bold take on open-concept music — the album doesn't abide by the constraints of genres." - REMEZCLA

"...Yatra scratches that nameless itch we all have for a little warmth and a little danceability. Dharma is a blockbuster of a third album…. Yatra continues his pop fusions, leaning into the ballads of his early career at times, making Dharma a diverse earworm." - DJ BOOTH

"Sebastián Yatra's genre-bending album 'Dharma' is his most ambitious work yet" - mitú

"Right now life is a dream for Colombian born rising superstar Sebastián Yatra. He has a superb new album, Dharma, and is featured in the smash Disney film Encanto as the voice of Mariano and on the soundtrack… and he will be featured in a Netflix movie premiering in March. It is indeed a very good time to be the 27-year-old…" - FORBES

"Sebastián Yatra has a busy year ahead — and he intends to soak in every minute of it." - PEOPLE

Additionally, the talented Colombian singer-songwriter's performance of the song " DOS ORUGUITAS " ("TWO CATERPILLARS") from The Walt Disney animated film "ENCANTO" is highlighted on the short list for an Oscar nomination alongside nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Film Awards, honoring the original work by acclaimed composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song unlocked a new career milestone for Sebastián Yatra with a Spotify US Chart Top 50 debut at #45 as the only Spanish-language song on the chart.

The genre-versatile music orchestrator Sebastián Yatra will also embark on his "Dharma World Tour" on February 23rd with additional cities and countries added regularly on his website: https://sebastianyatra.com . North American dates slated to be announced very soon!

Sebastián Yatra is also nominated for 4 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, including "Premio Lo Nuestro Artist Of The Year," "The Perfect Mix of the Year," "Pop Solo Artist Of The Year," and "Pop Collaboration of the Year." Fans can vote for these awards on their website: https://premiolonuestro.com/vota/ .

Sebastián Yatra "Dharma" → [ stream here ]

1. Básicamente

2. Dharma w/ Rosario & Jorge Celedón

3. Modo Avión

4. Quererte Bonito w/ Elena Rose

5. Tacones Rojos

6. Amor Pasajero

7. Regresé w/ Justin Quiles & L-Gante

8. Si me la Haces w/ Lenny Tavárez & Mariah Angeliq

9. Tarde

10. Melancólicos Anónimos

11. Las Dudas w/ Aitana

12. Adios

13. A Dónde Van w/ Álvaro Diaz

14. TBT w/ Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo

15. Chica Ideal w/ Guaynaa

16. Runaway w/ Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha ft. Jonas Brothers

17. Pareja del Año w/ Myke Towers

