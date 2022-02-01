HMP Global Launches Digital Mental Health Education Initiative

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of a sweeping education initiative for mental health clinicians. The Digital Mental Health 360 (DMH360) Education Initiative marks an important step in advancing the field of mental healthcare and improving efficiencies in the treatment of mental health disorders.

Components of the initiative include educational programming, as well as a dedicated online microsite that features an array of educational tools and content – news, expert interviews, presentations, podcasts, and interactive exchange.

The emerging field of Digital Mental Health incorporates both software and hardware – sometimes with drugs or devices – to prevent, manage, or treat mental health disorders. Clinician and stakeholder awareness of these tools is low and often confused with digital therapeutics, digital medicine, telehealth, or wellness applications.

Digital Mental Health promises myriad benefits to clinicians and patients alike, including improved access to and quality of mental healthcare, improved efficiencies and cost savings in care delivery, and improved patient outcomes through more personalized treatment approaches.

"Digital medicine and digital therapeutics are just about ready for primetime in the field of psychiatry and mental health, but now psychiatry needs to be ready for it," said Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech Health Sciences School of Medicine and DMH360 Curriculum Advisor. "Psychiatry is stretched thin and our clinical outcomes are far less than optimum. Digital medicine and therapeutics can act as powerful augmenters to other interventions, and clinicians and patients are both in need of much education on this topic. This is where DMH360 will fill the gap – delivering highly practical, unbiased education, proven strategies, and clinically validated tools with the global mental healthcare community."

Curriculum advisors include:



Steven Chan , MD, MBA, Stanford University School of Medicine

Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine

Saundra Jain, PsyD, Adjunct Clinical Affiliate, University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing

Edward Kaftarian, MD, CEO, Orbit Health Telepsychiatry

Arwen Podesta, MD, Clinical Adjunct Faculty, Tulane University Psychiatry Department; Louisiana State University Department of Psychiatry

The DMH360 Initiative is proudly supported by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

To learn more, visit digitalmentalhealth360.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

