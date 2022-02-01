Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Opens Stamford Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") announced the continued expansion of its geographic footprint with the opening of a Stamford, Connecticut office located at 100 Washington Blvd. Schonfeld agreed to a 5-year lease on the space.
The 16,574 square foot facility can hold up to 85 members of the investment and infrastructure teams. The Connecticut office marks an important milestone in the ongoing expansion of the firm, as Schonfeld opened its second headquarters in Miami in August 2021.
"Stamford's proximity to New York complements our regional growth strategy and provides our employees with yet another location to work from close to home," said Ryan Tolkin, CEO and CIO of Schonfeld. "The opening of the Stamford office also offers us access to an even larger talent pool as we continue to expand across both our investment and infrastructure teams, and adds flexibility to our dynamic workforce approach."
Schonfeld has also continued to expand internationally. In 2018, the firm opened its London office. Schonfeld acquired the Asia operations of Folger Hill in 2019, establishing its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong, and has since opened an office in Tokyo. It also opened a Dubai office in the Fall of 2021. Over the past 12 months, Schonfeld has added approximately 230 employees, including 21 new investment teams across its strategies globally.
About Schonfeld Strategic Advisors
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity, tactical trading, and discretionary macro & fixed income strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.
For Further Information:
Investors:
Quita Ramirez
Global Head of Capital Development and Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@schonfeld.com
Media:
Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham / Keely Gispan
ASC Advisors
sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com / kgispan@ascadvisors.com
1-203-992-1230
SOURCE Schonfeld Strategic Advisors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.