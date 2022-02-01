ReferWell Named to NYC Digital Health 100 for Third Consecutive Year

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferWell today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on the NYC Digital Health 100, a list showcasing the most innovative health start-ups in the New York region.

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

"NYCHBL offers a hub where digital health innovators and healthcare leaders converge in an effort to improve healthcare delivery," said Vytas Kisielius, ReferWell CEO. "The region, its organizations and its people have empowered ReferWell to help millions of people to access and follow through with the care they need, and to report that data to their health care providers and plans in a way that improves care coordination."

ReferWell leverages the referable momentSM — the point in time when patients are most

likely to take action or seek help to improve their health. This year, the company has expanded its reach to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, health systems and health clinics in 12 states as well as a growing group of prestigious industry partners integrating ReferWell into their solutions.

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity and community engagement.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

ReferWell is a New York-area health technology company leveraging the referable momentSM to improve healthcare. With a unique blend of technology and service, ReferWell gets more people to preventive care and specialist visits. ReferWell supports simple, integrated healthcare delivery for payers and provider networks covering more than 5 million lives.



