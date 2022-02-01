Guidehouse's Jason Dury Named Top Supply Chain Exec to Watch in 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that WashingtonExec has selected Jason Dury, Director in Cybersecurity Open Source Solutions, as one of the Top 15 Supply Chain Execs to Watch in 2022.
For this prestigious listing, WashingtonExec identified the leaders in GovCon helping federal customers with supply chain risk management, managing procurement processes, centralizing supply chain systems, ensuring technology is getting to where it needs to go, and helping the nation work through unprecedented supply chain challenges.
Dury brings over 25 years of experience serving private and public sector clients, and in his current position focuses on supply chain risk management, open source intelligence and analysis, crisis management and more.
"Jason Dury is the epitome of the consummate professional who blends true operational experience, deep knowledge, a technical mindset and high-level skills in supply chain risk," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "We congratulate him on this significant achievement."
As he has helped clients gain insights and act effectively to decrease the full spectrum of risks in their supply chains, Dury is especially proud of identifying impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and assisting clients in understanding, in record time, how they were being impacted and the mitigation measures to address those issues.
"The key is to identify critical assets within technology, data, people, services and third parties, and build an effective supply chain risk management program that integrates other parts of the business operation architecture and infrastructure to protect the entire mission," he comments. "I am grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing supporting our clients with these important initiatives."
With 12,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy that has the insights and expertise across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.
About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.
