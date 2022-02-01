Hydro Ottawa earns Top Employer award emphasizing that the workplace of the future is a sustainable and mobile one

OTTAWA ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa continues its record as a top National Capital Region Employer , fourteen years strong.

With an emphasis on transforming the way it works and serves its customers, Hydro Ottawa has equipped its employees with self-serve, mobile-enabled technology that makes work more collaborative, dynamic, and convenient - whether it's in the field, at home, or in the office. Leveraging various online platforms, including Google Workspace, Hydro Ottawa has helped employees stay connected and engaged with their teams, colleagues, and the company as a whole during a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a recruitment perspective, potential employees can find a lot to admire with the company's two LEED Gold Standard campuses, and with a focus on making a positive impact on the environment and in the community. In 2021, the company achieved the distinguished Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA), making it the 11th CEA member in Canada and the third in Ontario to do so. Last year, Hydro Ottawa also announced that it was accelerating its commitment to sustainability by transitioning its operations to net-zero by 2030 . Engaged employees and a focus on digitalization will each play a role in achieving the company's sustainability goals.

Quick facts

Hydro Ottawa places an emphasis on the health and wellbeing of its employees through its healthcare benefits, fitness and wellness programs, paid volunteer day, and employee assistance program. Since the pandemic, the company introduced a fully digital, therapist-led, cognitive behavioural therapy program designed to help employees and their families struggling with mental health challenges.

places an emphasis on the health and wellbeing of its employees through its healthcare benefits, fitness and wellness programs, paid volunteer day, and employee assistance program. Since the pandemic, the company introduced a fully digital, therapist-led, cognitive behavioural therapy program designed to help employees and their families struggling with mental health challenges. In 2021, Hydro Ottawa launched its 2021-2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Framework and Plan, the third plan since 2013, with a focus on continuing to increase the diversity of our workforce, providing a safe and inclusive work environment and strengthening partnerships in the community.

On average, Hydro Ottawa invests close to 30 hours per employee annually on training in trades and safe work practices, business skills, management and leadership development. In 2021, the company continued its approach to modernizing its training and development programs, enabling employees to access micro learning anytime and anywhere on any device. More than 1,800 courses and 1,600 ebooks and videos for professional and skill development keep employees learning while performing their work from home. For field employees, new virtual reality training modules are changing the way they learn and practice their trade.

Hydro Ottawa supports employees through key stages in their lives, and also invests in their families through programs like mental health support extended to family members and Safety Scholarships for post-secondary education.

Quotes

"Our intention is to create a workplace of the future, and that includes providing our employees with the support they need to thrive in their roles. Our employees are passionate about innovation, the environment, sustainability and making an impact in the community. I believe it's these shared values that are our greatest competitive advantage as an employer."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 percent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 346,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes annually; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

www.hydroottawa.com

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.