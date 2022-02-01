Coors Seltzer Includes Annapolis River and West River Restoration Projects Within Its Commitment to Help Restore Over 6.5 Billion Litres of Canada's Waters

The hard seltzer with a mission more than doubles its national year over year water restoration commitment in 2022

ANNAPOLIS VALLEY, NS, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is globally admired for its breathtaking landscape, naturally architected by its rich water supply. In fact, according to Canada's Changing Climate Report , 20% of the world's freshwater flows in Canada, coming from over 8,500 rivers and more than 2 million lakes. But with these resources comes responsibility, and regrettably, Canada's climate is said to be warming twice as fast as the global average which negatively impacts the country's water systems and supply.

"Helping protect Canada's waters is a responsibility that sits with all Canadians, and Coors Seltzer has a mission to do exactly that with each 12-pack helping to restore 1,000 litres of Canada's waters* through a partnership with Change the Course," says Ava Gladman, brand manager for Coors Seltzer. "While water resources in Canada may seem vast and perceivably infinite, they're only as good as they're cared for."

In its second year on shelves in Canada, Coors Seltzer will more than double its last year's water restoration goals, committing to support a portfolio of projects that will restore a total of 6.5 billion litres by the end of 2022:

Local to Nova Scotia , Coors Seltzer is contributing funding to a wetland restoration project in the Annapolis River watershed, the third largest watershed in the province. Coors Seltzer's contribution will help the project partner, Clean Annapolis River Project (CARP), restore the natural processes that capture and route water to improve water quality, and enhance the habitat that supports fish and wildlife. A walking trail will also be built to increase community access.

"Warming temperatures and other prevalent risks to water security and quality have made stewardship action in Canada more necessary than ever," says Sara Hoversten, Program Director of Change the Course. The organization specializes in water restoration and conservation programs, collaborating with like-minded community partners to execute local projects. "Demonstrating a large and significant commitment to local communities, Coors Seltzer has enabled projects that are helping to restore habitat, increase irrigation efficiencies and capture and filter stormwater to improve the health of our lakes, rivers, and waterways."

Coors Seltzer is widely available nationwide where alcohol is sold, currently available in refreshing Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, and Grapefruit flavours, with four additional flavours set to hit shelves this spring. To learn more about Coors Seltzer's ongoing water restoration projects in partnership with Change the Course, visit www.coorsseltzer.ca

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Change the Course

Change the Course, a program of the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together the public, corporations and on-the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The initiative has received contributions from over 70 corporate sponsors; supported over 130 water projects across 25 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico; and restored over 28 billion gallons of water.

*FOR EVERY PACK OF COORS SELTZER PRINTED IN CANADA, MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY WILL FUND PROJECTS ADMINISTERED BY CHANGE THE COURSE DESIGNED TO HELP RESTORE CANADA'S WATERS. EACH 12 PACK OR "12 PACK EQUIVALENT" (4260 ML) EQUATES TO 1000 LITRES OF WATER RESTORED OVER THE LIFETIME OF THE PROJECTS FUNDED. MORE DETAILS AT WWW.COORSSELTZER.CA AND WWW.CHANGETHECOURSE.US/COORSSELTZERCANADA

