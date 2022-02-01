NortonLifeLock Introduces Social Media Monitoring

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock today introduced a new feature to help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity and inappropriate content. Social Media Monitoring1 keeps a pulse on customers' social media accounts, notifying them of suspected account compromise or potentially risky links in their account feed.
Additionally, Social Media Monitoring helps protect children against cyberbullying2 on their social media feeds, with notifications of content that may be sexually explicit, drug-related or violent, and hate speech.
"Social media has connected our world more than ever before, but despite its many advantages, there are real risks," says David Putnam, Head of Identity Protection Products at NortonLifeLock. "Whether it's an account takeover or cyberbullying, we are here to help our customers navigate their digital lives more safely."
Features include3:
- Support across many of the most popular social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
- Account takeover protection notifies customers if it suspects their account may have been compromised, including suspicious posts and changes to account settings.
- Protection against risky online activity notifies customers of potentially risky links including scam or hacking attempts, phishing attempts and malware links in their account feed.
Social Media Monitoring is now included in LifeLock Ultimate Plus and Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus. For more information, please visit LifeLock.com.
About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. NLOK is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.
1 Does not include monitoring of chats or direct messages.
Jenna Torluemke
Heaven Lampshire
NortonLifeLock Inc.
Edelman for NortonLifeLock Inc.
SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.