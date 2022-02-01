RBC to announce first quarter results on February 24, 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada RY RY will release its first quarter results for 2022 on February 24, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations .

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (EST) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217, 866-696-5910, passcode 8453835#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EST).

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EST) from February 24, 2022 until May 25, 2022 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 2434114#).

