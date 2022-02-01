Zomentum Partners with CMIT Solutions to Scale Revenue for Managed IT Franchise Network

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1 , 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today a partnership agreement with Austin-based CMIT Solutions, a provider of enterprise-level IT services to small and medium businesses through its network of nearly 200 franchises in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the agreement, CMIT franchisees will benefit from the Zomentum sales acceleration application, which enables them to generate revenue at scale by seamlessly managing sales pipelines for managed IT services, including computer monitoring, help desk, backup and recovery, DNS filtering, cybersecurity and more.

"CMIT has become one of the fastest-growing IT services companies in North America by investing in best practices and best-of-breed systems that our franchisees can leverage to sell and service their clients," said Robert Archambeault, Vice President of CMIT Solutions. "Our partnership with Zomentum fills a critical gap between marketing and service delivery with an end-to-end sales application expressly designed for IT services firms. We're excited to offer this solution to our franchise network to drive revenue streams and sustainable growth."

Zomentum's sales application reduces the complexity of the IT sales process, replacing numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics the way technology partners sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily assess customer needs, create proposals, convert opportunities, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with upsells.

With Zomentum's sales application, on average, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.

To further improve sales velocity and reduce friction, Zomentum also developed integrations from its sales application to CMIT's preferred business tools, including the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) and Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA) platforms.

"By connecting the Zomentum sales application with the tools that CMIT franchisees use every day, we've helped them connect the dots from marketing to sales to service delivery," said Ted Roller, Channel Chief at Zomentum. "They now have one seamless workflow that speeds revenue generation and improves retention to help grow their individual franchises and the collective power of CMIT Solutions organization."

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions (CMIT) is a leading provider of information technology (IT) professional services and products to small and midmarket businesses, and is uniquely capable of supporting businesses anywhere, coast to coast in the United States and Canada. By focusing on developing and maintaining local, trust-based relationships with its customers, CMIT can meet all their IT needs. CMIT offers a wide variety of services and solutions, including computer monitoring, help desk, backup and recovery, DNS filtering, cybersecurity and more. CMIT is uniquely able to offer enterprise-class solutions at prices small businesses can afford. CMIT has been ranked number one in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for seven consecutive years. Because of its growing geographic presence and partner programs, CMIT is a channel for larger firms desiring to reach the small and midmarket businesses in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.cmitsolutions.com.

About Zomentum

Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

