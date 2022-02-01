AXA XL Announces 2022 Edition of Prestigious Student Art Competition

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize launches the fifth edition of the prestigious competition on February 1, 2022. Since its début in 2018, the AXA Art Prize has quickly become one of the premier student art competitions in the nation and a showcase for the next generation of major artists.

Submissions for the 2022 edition of the Prize are now being accepted; the submission period closes March 31, 2022. The Prize is juried in three rounds: all submissions are first evaluated by Regional Juries drawn from the AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board, a collection of 30 studio art programs, including Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), California College of the Arts, Parsons School of Design, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pratt Institute and the Savannah College of Art and Design. A total of 40 artists will be shortlisted by an Exhibition Jury composed of curators from leading museums, and works from these finalists comprise the Exhibition, which goes on view in New York in November 2022. From these 40 finalists, a First Prize and Second Prize are selected by three renowned contemporary artists, with the first prize winner receiving $10,000.

Commenting, Joe Tocco, CEO AXA XL Americas said: "We are delighted to bring the competition back for it's fifth year in the United States. Having witnessed the incredible talent and powerful stories of the young artists who participate each year, we are very much looking forward to the 2022 exhibition."

The breadth and stature of its Exhibition Juries and Prize Juries have been a hallmark of the Prize since its inception. In the past five years, the Exhibition Jury has featured curators from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum, the New Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian's National Gallery of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The Prize Jury is equally impressive, with contemporary art icons including Sanford Biggers, Will Cotton, John Currin, Nicole Eisenman, Rachel Feinstein, Eric Fischl, Erik Parker, Elizabeth Peyton, Calida Rawles, Peter Saul, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, Laurie Simmons, and Salman Toor serving as jurors.

The inaugural winner in 2018, Monica Ikegwu of the Maryland Institute College of Art, was the subject of a solo exhibition at Band of Vices Gallery in Los Angeles and been featured in group shows in New York, Stockholm and Venice. The 2019 winner, Anna Park of New York Academy of Art, was signed to Blum and Poe Gallery and will be featured in a major upcoming exhibition at LACMA. 2020 winner Michon Sanders of the California College of the Arts was named a rising star by The New York Times in 2021, less than a year after winning First Prize.

"The AXA Art Prize has demonstrated a remarkable ability to identify talent among emerging artists and has proven to be an outstanding opportunity for emerging figurative artists to meet and share their work with some of the most renown artists and curators in the country," said Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie, AXA XL.

The AXA Art Prize is open to figurative paintings, drawings and prints created by undergraduate and graduate art students. For more information on eligibility, award notification and submission process, go to axaartprize.com or email info@axaartprize.com.

