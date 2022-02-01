exaqueo Welcomes Christine Temple Gaspar as Chief Consulting Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exaqueo, a premier employer brand consulting firm and one of South Carolina's fastest-growing companies, today announced the hiring of Christine Temple Gaspar as Chief Consulting Officer. Gaspar will lead the client services and delivery function for exaqueo's global family of Fortune 500 clients.

Gaspar joins exaqueo from Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA). During her tenure with VWGoA, she held roles leading human resources for both the Financial Services company VW Credit, Inc., and Audi of America and the luxury brands (Bentley, Bugatti, and Lamborghini). Her background also includes leadership roles in global HR and organizational design for Marriott International and management consulting with Booz Allen Hamilton.

In her new role, she will ensure exaqueo continues to elevate their talent strategy consulting with executives and their teams in support of the company's already robust employer brand and recruitment marketing offerings.

"The past two years have completely changed how organizations attract and retain talent," says Susan LaMotte, founder and CEO of exaqueo. "Adding Christine to our team will further cement our commitment to our clients as they solve these incredible talent challenges."

Gaspar joins CEO Susan LaMotte and Lexi Gordon on the leadership team. Gordon will expand her leadership role to Chief Operating Officer, managing exaqueo's significant growth and operations. Gordon joined exaqueo in 2013 with experience in management consulting from Deloitte, ICF International, and The Clearing, and in-house brand experience at Marriott International and Rich Products.

"I'm excited to join exaqueo because they are not just an HR consulting firm. They've built an excellent reputation by providing their clients with a practical and deep understanding of their workforce that most executives have never seen. I saw this firsthand as a client, and I look forward to bringing this approach to executives around the globe," says Gaspar.

Both Gaspar and Gordon will be based in the Washington, DC metro area.

About exaqueo, LLC

exaqueo (ex-ACK-we-o), is a premier employer brand consulting firm helping companies better compete for and retain talent. Since 2011, exaqueo has worked with dozens of Fortune 500 clients around the world, including Google, T-Mobile, General Dynamics, CVS Health, and many others. exaqueo builds impactful employer brands, talent strategies, and candidate and employee experiences. exaqueo was founded by Susan LaMotte, a 20+-year career employer brand and talent strategy leader. exaqueo is proud to be a certified, diverse-owned business, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

