BEAR NAKED GRANOLA LAUNCHES PACKABLE, POPPABLE CRUNCHY BITES

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bear Naked, the leader in bite-sized snacks, launches its new line of Crunchy Bites in two irresistible flavors: Honey Oat and Chocolate Chip. The brand's latest innovation joins the already beloved Bear Naked Peanut Butter & Honey and Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Chewy Bites, giving granola lovers the option to conveniently snack on their favorite flavors and textures beyond the breakfast table.
"Consumers asked, and we delivered – Bear Naked Crunchy Bites satisfy their taste for something new, exciting, and different than what's been stocked in the granola aisle," said Sean Silk, brand marketing lead at Bear Naked. "Whether you need convenient and nutritious snacks to pack on your next adventure or want a poppable pick-me-up during your next gaming session, Bear Naked Crunchy Bites are the on-the-go snack you've been craving."
The newest flavors welcome tastes that are sure to please the palate. From real honey and cinnamon to pumpkin seeds and golden toasted grains, Honey Oat Crunchy Bites deliver a delicious treat. For those craving something sweet, Chocolate Chip Crunchy Bites are filled with real, fair-trade chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, vanilla, and whole oats.
Consumers who love granola are already snacking on it all day, with between-meal snacks coming in as the most frequent occasions to enjoy granola. 90% of them snack between breakfast and lunch and between lunch and dinner, edging out the 74% who eat it for or with their breakfast. In fact, morning snack occasions have been growing for four years straight – but until the Bear Naked Bites innovation, granola lovers were searching for more convenient and less messy ways to savor it than their loose grab-from-the-bag approach.
Bear Naked also leads the granola industry in sustainability thanks to recyclable packaging. For a satisfying and earth-friendly experience, once consumers are done snacking, they can bring their empty Crunchy Bites pouch back to the store for recycling.
Like all Bear Naked products, the latest additions to the Bites portfolio deliver a distinct, wildly delicious aroma, taste, and texture to take your snacking game to the next level. Both flavors have a light, crispy texture with 3g of plant-based proteins, making them free from the expected and a standout in the snack aisle.
To learn more about the Bear Naked Granola and where to buy new Crunchy Bites, visit www.bearnaked.com.
About Bear Naked
Bear Naked offers a full line of granolas and snacks made with big, delicious, wholesome chunks of nature. Launched in 2002, we're passionate about pushing the boundaries and creating great-tasting foods for all. Our mission is to feed your adventures. Today, Bear Naked is a nationally-recognized consumer brand whose food is available across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.BearNaked.com.
Media Contact:
Kate Glending
Current Global
kglending@currentglobal.com
SOURCE Bear Naked
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.