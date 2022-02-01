iBASEt Solumina iSeries i060 Expands Quality, Process Planning, Process Execution, and Systems Integration

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today released new features now available on Solumina iSeries version i060. These updates can help streamline and simplify how manufacturers manage complex production and quality processes spanning their entire value chain.

This latest update continues to add new functionality to the company's iSeries, an operations management platform that can simplify implementation and how to apply future upgrades. New Supplier Quality Management capabilities include an enhancement of dashboards and inspector screens, including how to filter and view escapes, discrepancies, and dispositions. Expanded integration and support for SAP S/4HANA Production along with enhanced synchronization of process and inspection plans can reduce resource requirements. User Interface updates offer expanded configurations for menus and input forms.

"We are committed to maintaining a regular release cadence of iSeries enhancements that add new value and performance for our customers," said Sung Kim, CTO, iBASEt. "Demand continues to grow for our cloud-native Solumina iSeries as a starting point or next step to move forward a manufacturer's move to digital operations."

Solumina iSeries is an ideal way to drive a paperless strategy that removes manual, error-prone processes from the shop floor. The iSeries offers resource-constrained manufacturers and suppliers an affordable option to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value when deployed as a cloud-hosted, managed SaaS solution.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt drives the manufacturing operations for customers that include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

