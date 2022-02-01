Celebrate Valentine's Day with Chocolove

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 25 years, is helping sweethearts celebrate Valentine's Day with special holiday-themed chocolate. Offerings include a Limited Edition Valentine's Collection 3-Bar Pack, which includes three large bars in Cherry Cordial, Raspberry Rose and Cinnamon Ganache flavors packaged in a festive box. Individually wrapped heart-shaped bites in pouches in Very Cherry and Salted Caramel flavors also are back for a limited time.

Here are the details on Chocolove's Valentine's Day chocolate:

3-Bar Pack:

Cherry Cordial : 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherries

: 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherries Raspberry Rose: Raspberry and rose flavors enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate

Cinnamon Ganache: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with a smooth cinnamon ganache filling

Individually Wrapped Bites in Pouches:

Salted Caramel Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Chocolove Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

"With love in the name, Chocolove chocolate is made for Valentine's Day," said Timothy Moley, Chocolove's CEO and founder. "We have a flavor and style for every taste, and all large bars feature a love poem inside the wrapper, making it a romantic holiday treat."

Chocolove's Valentine's Day bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; are Rainforest Alliance Certified; and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

The Valentine's Day Collection bars can be purchased individually or as a 3-bar pack. These bars and the heart-shaped bites in pouches are available now at HyVee, Natural Grocers, Lucky's Markets and other independent natural retailers nationwide.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Drew Howland, Linhart PR

dhowland@linhartpr.com / 720-630-9798

