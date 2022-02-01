Stoli Group Kentucky Owl® releases St. Patrick's Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group Kentucky Owl® is announcing the release of its St. Patrick's Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey in celebration of the long-standing ties that connect Irish and Kentucky whiskey making. Known for sourcing scarce and rare aged Kentucky bourbons and blending them to create unique limited run batches, the Kentucky Owl® St. Patrick's Limited Edition features carefully selected barrels of Kentucky bourbon blended through Irish eyes. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com

For this special release, Kentucky Owl® Master Blender John Rhea partnered with Louise McGuane, Ireland's first modern whiskey bonder and founder of J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. Irish whiskey bonding is a way of blending that was commonplace during the 19th and 20th centuries, when most Irish distilleries produced whiskeys for bonders to age, blend and bottle. When the Irish whiskey industry collapsed in the 1930s, bonding faded away — until McGuane began resurrecting the tradition again in 2015.

Rhea and McGuane blind tasted individual cask samples, then again through multiple blending variations. The result features Kentucky straight bourbons aged 4 to 11 years, with some rich caramel notes and vanilla from rare older bourbons; spice and fruit from higher rye bourbons; and sweetness and citrus from wheated bourbons.

"We tasted through the lens of bringing fruit-forward profiles that are desirable to us as Irish whiskey makers, but we also wanted something still representative of the Kentucky Owl® style," McGuane said. "This blend tastes like the Kentucky Owl products whiskey drinkers love, with an echo of big and bold juicy fruit flavors so familiar in Irish whiskey."

The nose features notes of sweet caramel and honey, with just enough spice married in to tease the palate. Once sipped, the Kentucky Owl® St. Patrick's Limited Edition offers long notes of caramel, butterscotch and frosted cinnamon roll, with hints of chocolate, orange, candy floss and some citrus peel. There's bright forest fruit on the mid-palate and a longer lingering finish with vanilla pod and balanced wood influence. All carefully mingled to bring out a robust, well-balanced bourbon experience.

The project extends beyond this release, as these chosen Kentucky Owl® barrels will be transported to Ireland for McGuane to fill with future releases of Irish whiskey.

"Bringing together Rhea and McGuane, bourbon and whiskey, Kentucky and Ireland has been an absolute honor," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "Through the release of St. Patrick's Bourbon Whiskey, Stoli is pleased to present a rare new blend that marries the best of two amazing worlds."

This is the second Kentucky Owl® release under Rhea, who previously served as Four Roses Distillery's chief operating officer, where his responsibilities included quality control, maturation, evaluation and product blending. He was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2016 and served as chair of the Kentucky Distillers' Association board of directors.

Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, purchased Kentucky Owl® in 2017. Originally founded by C.M. Dedman in 1879, the Kentucky Owl® Bardstown distillery went dark during the Prohibition era and remained dormant until a descendant revived the brand in 2014. Since then, the company's small batch releases have sold out quickly and received rave reviews.

The Kentucky Owl® St. Patrick's Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey (100 proof/50% ABV, $135 MSRP/750mL), is the latest addition to the Kentucky Owl® portfolio, following the release of The Wiseman Bourbon in 2021. The Kentucky Owl® St. Patrick's Limited Edition will soon be available through a limited number of fine retailers across the brand's national distribution footprint.

About Kentucky Owl®:

Founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman, Kentucky Owl® offers an artfully blended line of craft Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, each bottled at a proof selected by the Master Blender to bring out the exceptional flavour profile of each product. Kentucky Owl products are for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, artisanship, and authentic heritage. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

About Stoli® Group:

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli® Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli® Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

