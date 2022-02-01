Noblis Selects Bowhead Company as Value-Added Reseller for Its RunAcquisitions™ Solution

RESTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis , a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it has selected Bowhead Cybersecurity Solutions and Services, LLC (BCSS), member of UIC Government Services (UICGS) and the Bowhead family of companies, as a licensed reseller for its RunAcquisitions Solution. Bowhead is a leading provider of high-end technical and professional services with an emphasis on cyber solutions.

The agreement will help expand Noblis' presence and mission impacts in the federal government and DoD specifically.

"Bowhead has a strong presence within the federal government and specifically within the Department of Defense," said Mile Corrigan, Noblis senior vice president. "This agreement will help significantly expand our presence and mission impacts in that area—and ultimately, help our collective clients automate and streamline the acquisition process while consistently delivering defensible contract awards."

The RunAcquisitions solution secures and manages vendor and government interactions across the acquisition lifecycle from requests for industry input through contract award, management and task order closeout. In addition to complying with federal regulations, the solution has multiple features including streamlining acquisition processes to reduce time across the lifecycle; scaling to manage large, governmentwide contracts; configuring to meet agency needs; and providing role-based permissions to help team members focus on the most important actions.

"We're impressed with the RunAcquisitions suite of offerings. It's built on Noblis' proven technical and industry expertise," said Mike Hundley, UICGS senior vice president. "We were already working together to bring the tool to several clients. This agreement helps to formalize our partnership. It benefits both companies and more importantly, our clients."

ABOUT BOWHEAD CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES

Based in Springfield, Va., Bowhead is a Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and subsidiary of Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation's (UIC) Government Services Division (UICGS). UICGS is an ANC providing a wide variety of services for defense and civilian government agencies in areas including systems & information technology, engineering & program management, logistics & marine, manufacturing & products and advanced technology.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noblis-selects-bowhead-company-as-value-added-reseller-for-its-runacquisitions-solution-301471881.html

SOURCE Noblis, Inc.