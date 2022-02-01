MGM REWARDS LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE TODAY, EXPANDING WAYS TO EARN AND REDEEM AT MGM RESORTS' 20+ US DESTINATIONS

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MGM Resorts officially launches MGM Rewards , its new loyalty rewards program, offering enhanced benefits and new ways to earn for its millions of members worldwide. For the first time, non-gaming members will join their gaming counterparts and earn a currency - MGM Rewards Points - redeemable for complimentary dining, entertainment, hotel stays and much more.

A streamlined experience connects the Company's loyalty program coast-to-coast providing all members more ways to tier up and enjoy meaningful perks at premier destination resorts from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; to Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, amongst many others.

As a welcome to MGM Rewards, for a limited time all members benefit from a 2x multiplier on Tier Credits earned at the Company's Las Vegas resorts February 1 – April 30, 2022 (at the new earning rates).

"The enhancements we've introduced with MGM Rewards are rooted in feedback shared by our members and allow us to invest in providing members progressively more valuable benefits at each tier. Our unique rewards offer significant incentives for guests to achieve at every level from Sapphire to NOIR," said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts' Vice President of Loyalty Marketing. "With our unparalleled collection of resorts and premier partnerships, MGM Rewards is a superior loyalty rewards program that enhances our members' experiences nationwide."

Enhancements make MGM Rewards one of the gaming and entertainment industry's most competitive loyalty rewards programs. Highlights include:

Superior Benefits:

Waived resort fees with direct bookings for Gold+ members, the continuation of free valet parking for Gold+ members, and free self-parking for Pearl+ members

with direct bookings for Gold+ members, the continuation of for Gold+ members, for Pearl+ members Late check-out until 4 p.m. and an annual suite upgrade in Las Vegas for Platinum+ members

for Platinum+ members Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas for Platinum+ members based on 2022 spend

to for Platinum+ members based on 2022 spend Complimentary MGM Rewards concerts in Las Vegas with top-name artists , exclusively designed for all Pearl+ members

, exclusively designed for all Pearl+ members Partnerships with best-in-class brands offering unmatched perks, including the tier-match benefits with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts as well as free cruises with onboard loyalty benefits when cruising on Royal Caribbean® and Celebrity Cruises® for Platinum+ members based on 2022 spend. Members can earn World of Hyatt points for stays at all Las Vegas MGM Rewards destinations, and continue to choose either MGM Rewards Tier Credits or World of Hyatt Points for their eligible spend at Hyatt properties

as well as for Platinum+ members based on 2022 spend. Members can earn World of Hyatt points for stays at all Las Vegas MGM Rewards destinations, and continue to choose either MGM Rewards Tier Credits or World of for their eligible spend at Hyatt properties Streamlined earning rates across the company, which enables MGM Resorts to invest in more meaningful benefits at each tier level

Greater Earning Potential:

Earning of MGM Rewards Points for spend across MGM Resorts' portfolio, redeemable for complimentary dining, entertainment, hotel stays and more

redeemable for complimentary dining, entertainment, hotel stays and more More ways for slots players to earn as they receive both MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars for slot play

for slot play Table games players now earn MGM Rewards Points at all 20+ MGM Rewards destinations

at all 20+ MGM Rewards destinations MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers earn even more. Cardmembers earn three Points and three Tier Credits per $1 spent at MGM Rewards Destinations, two Points and two Tier Credits per $1 spent on gas and supermarket purchases, and one Point and one Tier Credit per $1 spent everywhere else

Redemption Flexibility:

Members maintain MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars to use on their next trip, with no currency expiration for Pearl+ members due to account inactivity

due to account inactivity MGM Rewards Points earning and redemption at more than 400 food and beverage venues throughout MGM Resorts' collection of properties

BetMGM Rewards :

Sports fans can translate mobile and online wagers into real-world experiences by earning Tier Credits and BetMGM Rewards Points for every wager placed on BetMGM , a leading sports betting mobile app now available in 20 markets, including the recent addition of its largest market to date, New York

, a leading sports betting mobile app now available in 20 markets, including the recent addition of its largest market to date, MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers who use their cards on BetMGM to fund deposits now will earn Tier Credits and MGM Mastercard Points that can be redeemed for a myriad of experiences at 20+ MGM Rewards destinations

The launch of MGM Rewards also comes with a new streamlined app that makes it simple for members to review their tier status and benefits and visualize how they can advance to the next tier.

For high-resolution artwork and a summary of rewards by Tier Level, click here .

To sign up for MGM Rewards, visit https://bit.ly/MGMRewardsSignUp

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International MGM is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the anticipated benefits of the new loyalty rewards program. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to roll out the loyalty program on the terms described herein or all, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Natalie Mounier/Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

mgm@kirvindoak.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-rewards-launches-nationwide-today-expanding-ways-to-earn-and-redeem-at-mgm-resorts-20-us-destinations-301472380.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International