Right at Home Agencies Receive National Home Care Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In-home care services, and the caregivers who provide these services, have been indispensable to families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than 25 years, Right at Home's local offices across the U.S. have been a leading care solution for families and have created employment opportunities for caregivers. In recognition, Home Care Pulse, a leading experience management firm in the home care industry, honored 231 Right at Home locations with the firm's Best of Home Care Awards: Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, Top 100 Leader in Experience, and Leader in Training.

Right at Home partners with Home Care Pulse to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews every month. As an independent third-party company, Home Care Pulse is able to collect unbiased feedback from the clients and caregivers.

Home care agencies that receive either the Provider of Choice or Employer of Choice Award must have an overall satisfaction score of 8.75 or higher, respectively. Those who achieve Leader in Experience must also earn both the Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice awards. The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest honor an agency can earn from Home Care Pulse, and the award is only given to 100 home care businesses in North America. The Leader in Training Award recognizes the home care agencies that provide specialized care for clients and career growth for caregivers through a commitment to continuous learning.

"In our mission to improve the quality of life for those we serve, we continually evaluate our performance," said Brian Petranick, Right at Home President and CEO. "We use the data from the Home Care Pulse surveys to identify areas where clients and caregivers may need more support. Then, our team creates resources and training for caregivers, and identifies partnerships and services to meet the changing needs of clients. These awards are testament to the commitment local Right at Home agencies have made to provide the very best client and employee experiences in their communities."

To view the full list of the Right at Home offices that received the Home Care Pulse Best of Home Care Awards, visit http://bestofhomecare.com/AwardWinners.aspx?AwardYear=2022&Affiliate_SeoUrl.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

lturner@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home