Conga Receives IDC 2021 SaaS Digital Commerce Customer Satisfaction Award

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations transformation, today announced that it has been awarded the IDC 2021 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CSAT Award for Digital Commerce. Conga placed in the highest scoring group among the 200 evaluated SaaS vendors, 15 of which serve the SaaS Digital Commerce application market.

A testament to the value provided by its CPQ product, Conga scored significantly higher than its peers in the following key areas: product roadmap visibility, value for the price paid, superior functionality, frequency of new feature releases, day one readiness, robust data security and industry-specific specializations. Conga's CPQ product is easily implemented across a number of different industries with varying customer requirements, as made evident by Conga's broad customer base.

IDC's customer satisfaction award program – the CSAT Awards – recognizes the leading SaaS vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaSPath survey. SaaSPath is a global survey of approximately 2,100 organizations across geographic regions and company sizes, where customers rate vendors on more than 30 different metrics.

"When we developed Conga CPQ, we sought to create something that customers would view as a staple within their organizations and would create real, tangible results to empower their business operations. We're proud to say that with such high customer satisfaction ratings and this honor from IDC, that we have accomplished that goal," said Noel Goggin, CEO, Conga. "We are excited to continue providing customers with a solution that offers instant value and is easily integrated into their everyday operations. We look forward to continuing to do so for years to come."

In addition, Conga CPQ was recently recognized by other leading industry analyst research firms, including the Quadrant Knowledge Solution CPQ Platforms Spark Matrix 2021 and the Nucleus Research 2021 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report. Both of which recognize the strength of Conga CPQ to streamline operations end-to-end and empower businesses with complex product catalogs.

"While Digital Commerce vendors are continuing to innovate to meet evolving customer expectations, customers are still having issues with ease of use, integration, implementation, user experience and overall time to value," said Nadia Ballard, IDC Research Manager of Industry Cloud and SaaS. "The vendors like Conga that scored above the industry average show they are addressing these areas to deliver great value to their customers."

For more details on Conga's ranking, visit https://conga.com/resources/idc-marketscape-cpq-applications-report.

About Conga

Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

