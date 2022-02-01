Gtmhub Acquires Koan, Projects 3x Growth for Second Year

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gtmhub, the leading provider of OKR software (Objectives and Key Results Software), begins 2022 with numerous company milestones: the acquisition of Koan (an OKR status and tracking platform); customer wins; tripled revenue growth; new hires; product offerings and mission-oriented initiatives.

Gtmhub has no plans to let off the gas, tripling annual revenue from 2020 to 2021 and projecting another 3x revenue increase for 2022. This rapid growth is made possible through world-class brands like Experian, Adobe and RedHat.

As a well-regarded OKR player focused on SMBs and teams, Koan compliments Gtmhub's enterprise offering. Gtmhub enhances its robust platform through this acquisition, offering OKR-related solutions for every company seeking growth through alignment, transparency and direction.

"Gtmhub is a group of bold innovators, intensely customer-driven whose product is used by many of the world's leading companies," said Matt Tucker, founder of Koan. "Gtmhub clearly leads the OKR and alignment space, and is not only a force of nature in our industry, but the team shares the values and mission Koan has built a foundation upon. The acquisition is evidence of their leadership in the OKRs technology industry, and it showcases their growth and commitment to provide the best success tool for enterprise organizations around the world."

The acquisition of Koan comes at a time of immense growth and change within the category. Where the industry appears to focus on competing with itself or shifting the focus outside of OKRs, Gtmhub is doubling down on the optimization and innovation of its product at scale with tactful acquisition. Gtmhub — with the Koan offering in its arsenal — provides unmatched OKR solutions for organizations of all sizes.

"Acquiring Koan, not to mention tripling our organic revenues, in 2021 is only the starting line of the hypergrowth race this industry is entering," said Ivan Osmak, CEO of Gtmhub. "The category has been clearly validated through the rapid adoption of OKRs technology by some of the largest brands in the world. Gtmhub plans to maintain our leading position by continuing to 3x ARR and further innovate our platform to align with the needs of an evolving enterprise business landscape in 2022 and beyond."

This announcement comes on the heels of Gtmhub's recent $120M Series C funding, the largest funding round in the history of the OKRs space. To learn more about Gtmhub and its offerings, visit: gtmhub.com

About Gtmhub

Gtmhub is the world's leading OKRs and Strategy-Execution management software with offices in Denver, Sofia, Berlin, Paris and London. They enable organizations to improve internal alignment and maintain focus through their world-class OKRs platform. Gtmhub strives to help their 1,000+ clients — including enterprises, not-for-profits, startups, and governments —achieve their goals with OKRs along their journey of accelerated growth and transformational change.

